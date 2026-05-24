...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Will there be Season 2 of Netflix's Nemesis? What Courtney A. Kemp said

The Season 1 finale of Nemesis left unresolved storylines as Coltrane Wilder remains free while Detective Isaiah Stiles faces personal losses. 

May 24, 2026 03:50 pm IST
By HT US Desk
Advertisement

The Season 1 finale of Nemesis ended without a clean resolution. Coltrane Wilder walked away free. Detective Isaiah Stiles lost his badge, his marriage and almost his son. Ever since the show premiered on May 14, 2026, fans all over 83 countries are looking up for the answers.

Will there be Season 2 of Netflix's Nemesis? What Courtney A. Kemp said(Pexel)

Netflix has yet to renew or cancel Nemesis for season 2, so its fate is still up in the air. Netflix generally tracks the watchership and completion of a show over the first 28 days before they make a decision.

How is the show performing on Netflix?

Nemesis was already the number two series on Netflix, behind the second season of Berlin as of its first days of release as well as in the Top 10 in 83 countries. Nemesis is 3rd on the TelevisionStats chart of the most discussed Netflix originals for the week with a 19.8 "buzz" rating, according to Primetimer.

Also Read: The Mandalorian and Grogu: This safe Star Wars adventure starring Pedro Pascal could benefit more from higher stakes

Also Read: Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Ghost War: Will there be a sequel for John Krasinski movie? Ending Explained

The Hollywood Reporter reports that both Isaiah and Coltrane are on the verge of losing “nearly everything” by the time the finale credits roll. Fans will have to wait to find out whether the thriller will return for another installment until an official announcement is made.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

netflix us entertainment
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Will there be Season 2 of Netflix's Nemesis? What Courtney A. Kemp said
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.