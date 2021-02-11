Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas had a kinder 2020 as he had four digital releases - Official Bhootiyagiri, Wakaalat From Home and Dark 7 White, and the web film, Unpaused. But not many know that the actor is also a writer. He has written scripts for the film, Love Per Square Foot (LPSF; 2018) and web shows, Tripling, and Bang Baaja Baarat. He isn’t shooting for anything this month, so he shares that he took up some writing projects, including a romantic comedy and few other films.

“My project was supposed to start shoot abroad in January but due to new wave of Corona, it got pushed. I hope to start shooting a web show next month and hopefully, another web series, I shot for last year will stream soon. As for writing, I am at a nascent stage and I don’t write full-time. I prefer to write a story and then pitch. Thankfully, all my scripts have been made into shows or films,” he divulges.

Vyas prefers to write without a deadline as that’s when he works best. There is no pressure and he can write freely. He shares, “Like in LPSF’s case, my friend (actor) Anand Tiwari had a story and we wrote the script in 2012 which got made in 2018. We were just excited to write the script, which worked for us. I had narrated Tripling’s idea to a producer, who loved it and I developed the script. And the romantic comedy I am writing now, is the first time when someone has come to me with an idea to develop.”

Having found a creative outlet as a writer, Vyas admits he is “essentially an actor”. “Once an actor, always an actor! That won’t change but the thing is that writing keeps me away from feeling insecure as an actor. You maybe the most secure person on earth but being an actor is a bit tricky. Actors feel left out when not working and in order to not feel so or dissatisfied or think about what I don’t have, writing is a good outlet for me. I enjoy it and use my downtime to write scripts, but I don’t consider myself a full time writer- I am an actor first,” he says.

Glad that the vaccine is out now, he says he wants to see everyone get it soon. “We took the fact that we could breathe freely for granted and the universe taught us a hard lesson. I want to see people without masks on the road and I hope the vaccine works,” says the Permanent Roommates actor.