Zeeshan Khan shares first statement after eviction from Bigg Boss OTT: ‘Been numb the last few days’

Zeeshan Khan broke his silence on social media after he was asked to leave Bigg Boss OTT last week for flouting rules and becoming violent with Pratik Sehajpal. He said that he considers himself a ‘winner’ as he has been overwhelmed with support from people outside.

In an Instagram post, Zeeshan wrote, “A winner is defined as someone who triumphs, and truly I feel that I have won. What is a trophy, but a material object. What I have come out with is winning so much love and that truly makes me feel immensely happy and blessed. I’ve had an army outside, shielding me, fighting for me and let me tell you that I’ve been numb the last few days just thinking how lucky am I to have had so many of you by my side!”

“And I want to tell all of you to divert all your energy towards positive thoughts as that’s the only way we can grow. Let’s discard all the negativity and move on because remember we don’t want to be pulled back but rather push ourselves up! I want to continue entertaining you, doing the most unexpected and questioning, growing and being loved by all of you... Bring it on! Let’s go guys!” he added.

Post his exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house on Wednesday, Zeeshan took to Instagram to share a photo of his injuries along with a folded hands emoji. However, he did not make any comment on his ouster. Several of his colleagues from the television industry came out in support of him, including Tina Datta, Varun Sood and Gauahar Khan.

Zeeshan made his first public appearance on Saturday, after his departure from the Bigg Boss OTT house. On being asked if he thought his eviction was unfair, he left it to the audience to be the judge.

