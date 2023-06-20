‘What the hell is wrong with her?’: Candace Owens slammed for calling Juneteenth ‘ghetto and made up’

Candace Owens is being deeply criticised for a comment on Juneteenth she recently posted. “Juneteenth is still ghetto and made up. Hope everyone enjoys it!” Candace wrote on Twitter, infuriating fans.

Candace Owens is being deeply criticised for a comment on Juneteenth she recently posted (realcandaceowens/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Juneteenth, observed on June 19 every year, commemorates the end of slavery in Texas at the end of the Civil War. The day came two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed people who had been enslaved in other parts of America. The day is referred to by some in the US as the country’s ‘second Independence Day’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Juneteenth was earlier celebrated with church services, public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, and other social events like dances and rodeos. According to National Geographic, “For decades, many southern Black communities were forced to celebrate Juneteenth on the outskirts of town due to racism and Jim Crow laws. To ensure they had a safe place to gather, Juneteenth groups would often collectively purchase plots of land in the city on which to celebrate. These parks were commonly named Emancipation Parks, many of which still exist today.”

However, the celebrations began to fade during the 1960s as the civil rights movement gained momentum. It has again become popular in recent years, being celebrated with food and community. The day raises awareness about issues faced by the African-American community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is important to note that Juneteenth is different from Emancipation Day, which is celebrated on April 16 every year. “Just as Juneteenth originally celebrated freedom in Texas, Emancipation Day specifically marks the day when President Lincoln freed some 3,000 enslaved people in Washington, D.C.—a full eight months before the Emancipation Proclamation and nearly three years before those in Texas would be freed,” National Geographic says.

Candace is now being slammed on social media for her remark. “How can anyone take Candace Owens seriously. Celebrating the freeing of all slaves in America is ghetto?” A Twitter user wrote. “What the hell is wrong with her?” one user exclaimed. Other users slammed Candace as “hateful” and accused her of spreading “intentional misinformation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop