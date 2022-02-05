When Aishwarya Rai spoke in defence of Abhishek Bachchan who was asked about being ‘overshadowed’ by famous wife, father

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 46th birthday on Saturday. The actor has been seen in a bunch of projects recently and even kickstarted the shoot of a new film on his birthday. Married to actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek often faces questions about having a “famous wife”, as well as a “famous father”, Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya once took over to answer a similar question during a joint interview at the time of their 2010 film Raavan. The actor had defended him on his behalf and was even called “protective” of Abhishek.

During an interview with BBC, Abhishek was asked if it bothers him being overshadowed by having a very famous father and a very famous wife. Abhishek replied, “No, not at all.”

However, Aishwarya took over to answer the question in his defence. She added, “…despite the term ‘overshadowed’. I think it's unfair that this question is posed and imposed on him at each point in time because that isn't it at all. His body of work, the kind of variety of roles, he is very, very well established and has carved a niche for himself."

Giving her own example, she further added, "But the reason I interrupted is because I found myself for the longest time being asked that, ‘you have been a model and you have been a Miss World, so do you find yourself only getting roles where you be this beautiful woman.' So it's the same way. It's this perception that stands larger than reality. And the fact is that we all are doing very good work. I am sorry to interrupt.”

When the interviewer claimed she was being “protective” of Abhishek, she replied, “No, it's the truth. The truth must be said.”

Taking to Instagram on his birthday, Abhishek shared a picture of the mahurat shot for Ghoomer and wrote, “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. Ghoomer. Now spinning!”

Reacting to it in the comments section, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Janmdin ki bahut saari badhai. Aur Ghoomer ke liye bhi. Ab jhande gaadne ka samay aagya hai (Many many greetings for your birthday as well as for Ghoomer. Its time to ”

