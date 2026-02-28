When Paul McCartney almost quit music

Paul McCartney emerged from the wreckage of the Fab Four in 1970, eager to ferret out a fresh sound. “I had to look inside myself, look at my world and find something that wasn’t the Beatles,” he says in “Paul McCartney: Man on the Run,” a new documentary directed by Morgan Neville. Paul McCartney emerged from the wreckage of the Fab Four in 1970, eager to ferret out a fresh sound

He fell flat on his face, at least according to many leading critics at the time. The U.K. publication NME called McCartney’s 1971 album “Ram” an “excursion into almost unrelieved tedium.” When the singer put out “Red Rose Speedway” in 1973, the Village Voice spurned it as “possibly the worst album ever made by a rock and roller of the first rank.”

“Paul McCartney: Man on the Run” revisits this period when the former Beatle’s music was often dismissed and he was cast as a villain who drove the final nail into his old group’s coffin. Even as fans kept buying his albums, McCartney contemplated quitting music.

“I was getting slagged off by everyone, and that does make you question if you’ve still got it,” the star says in the book, “Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run,” an oral history which expands on Neville’s documentary interviews. “I did seriously consider packing it all in on a number of occasions.”

Few members of popular groups make the leap to become vital solo artists. Although a handful break big—think Michael Jackson, Beyoncé or Harry Styles—most wash out.

“There are always great challenges for members of a hugely successful group to step out on their own, and most of these are dramatically underestimated by the artist,” said Barry Weiss, founder of Records, a label that is a joint venture with Sony Music. “Unless the leaving member has a unique point of view and specific direction artistically, the odds are high that they will fail.”