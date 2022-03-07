When Preity Zinta stuffed oranges in her clothes, went to the club at 12 years old

Preity Zinta is currently enjoying motherhood in the company of her twins Jai and Gia. She and husband Gene Goodenough had welcomed the babies via surrogacy in November last year. The actor had once confessed that she was so naughty as a kid that she ended up embarassing her mother several times. She once dressed up like a grown up woman in order to enter a club. Also read: Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her child as she watches IPL auction at home: 'Baby in my arms instead of auction paddle'

Preity said during her appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal that she dreaded having kids like she herself. “I think I have embarassed my mother a lot. Now that I have grown up and I see my friends with children, I am like ‘oh my god, I hope I don’t have kids like me'.”

“I broke every rule, I was very, very naughty,” she had said. Sharing one of the “least shocking” stories from her naughty childhood, Preity said, “It intrigued me to know what was happening behind those closed doors. I asked my mom once that ‘even I want to come for this party’. She said, ‘no, children below 18 are not allowed.' I must have been 12. So I went to my mom's cupboard, took out her bra and stuffed it up with oranges. I went outside to the club and stood like this (gesturing at her chest) and said, ‘I am 18, can I go in’. A guy kept looking at me.”

Hinting at the consequences, she said, “My mom got so upset with me, my god, she got really upset." Preity spends a lot of time with her mom, who also stays in Los Angeles just like the actor.

Last year, Preity announced the birth of her kids with a note on Instagram. She wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives." The actress went on to thank the doctors and their surrogate "for being part of this incredible journey": "A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia. #gratitude#family #twins."

