Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 28: Abhimanyu surprised as Akshara joins his hospital as music therapist

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, an interesting twist might change Akshara and Abhimanyu’s life forever. Akshara joins the Birla hospital again and Abhimanyu remains shocked at her decision. How will this new turn of events change their relationship? Read this article to know more. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 27: Akshara gets angry at Abhimanyu and Kairav

Suhasini’s advice to Akshara

The previous episode ended with Abhimanyu and Akshara taking each other’s side in front of their families. Suhasini notices Akshara’s dilemma and tries to talk to Abhimanyu. She suggests she gets to know Abhimanyu better before making any decision about their marriage. She comforts Akshara by telling her that relationships can be difficult even if there is love and affection for each other. Akshara seems to be open to Suhasini's advice and may be considering giving her relationship with Abhimanyu another chance.

On one hand, Akshara is contemplating how to move forward with Abhimanyu, while on the other, he is struggling with his feelings. He notices Dr Rohan talking to Akshara about a patient. He gets mad at Dr Rohan who then leaves the room to let Akshara and Abhimanyu talk to each other. Abhimanyu is still angry but also misses Akshara in his life. Even the young patient they are treating notices their dilemma and suggests Abhimanyu patch things up with Akshara. Continue reading to find out what they did.

Mahima hires Akshara again

In a surprising decision, the board of directors decides to restart the music department at the Birla Hospital after getting impressed by Akshara’s performance at her job. Mahima, as part of her

secret plan, hires Akshara into the department. Soon the news of the reopening of the music department reaches Abhimanyu and he rushes to check the office. He finds Akshara there and his first instinct makes him take her directly to talk to Mahima and Anand. He takes on a fight with Mahima and Anand again, accusing them of having ulterior motives behind this sudden decision.

Abhimanyu is told that it is the pressure from the board that Mahima and Anand couldn’t fight, and had to hire Akshara back. Akshara interrupts the argument and tells Abhimanyu that it was her decision to take the job and there is no one to be blamed. Abhimanyu is shocked to know the truth, but only time will tell how this new twist will affect their relationship. Will they come closer or grow further apart? What is Mahima’s secret plan? The upcoming episodes are expected to have a lot more drama and fun, so keep reading HT highlights for all updates.

In the next episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara get a special invite to Mr.Bijoria’s party who is an important member of the hospital’s board of directors. Read the upcoming article on HT highlights to find out if Abhimanyu and Akshara will agree to go to the party together.

