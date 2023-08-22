Zachary Levi suggests return as Flynn Rider if Florence Pugh is cast in Rapunzel live action remake

Zachary Levi may soon return as Flynn Rider. No, it's not for the sequel of Disney's 2010 animated musical adventure film Tangled. If it happens, it would be for the live-action remake of Rapunzel. She was a character in Tangled, based on the Disney fairy tale character. A spin-off is reportedly in works with Florence Pugh as the titular character. (Also Read: Zachary Levi explains why he shared story on nixed Black Adam cameo, altered Shazam 2 scene: 'I don't want to be blamed')

Zachary wants to do Rapunzel

Zachary Levy hints he may play Flynn Rider in the Rapunzel live action remake

At a recent Fan Expo in Chicago, Zachary responded to the reports of Florence being cast as the titular character in Disney's live-action remake of Rapunzel. He said, “There was this thing floating around the internet, I just saw it, somebody sent it to me, that Florence Pugh potentially might play the role of Rapunzel. And If Florence plays Rapunzel, what about me? Which would also be a trip because my real last name is Pugh, p-u-g-h, Zachary Levi Pugh, so you'd have [makes pew-pew noise] in Tangled. Come on!”

Who's Rapunzel?

Disney's fairy tale of Rapunzel revolves around a girl with very long hair, who's locked away in a tower guarded by a dragon. A Prince Charming comes to her rescue. The character has famously appeared in Tangled and Chris Miller's 2007 animated comedy Shrek The Third. While Mandy Moore lent her voice to Rapunzel in Tangled, the character was voiced by Maya Rudolph in Shrek The Third.

What happened in Tangled?

The synopsis for Tangled states, “What happens when the greatest thief in the Kingdom accidentally stumbles on its longest-grounded resident? Check out the latest trailer for TANGLED and get ready to join Flynn Rider and Rapunzel on an epic adventure!”

Florence Pugh was last seen as a Communist leader and love interest of the titular character (played by Cillian Murphy) in Christopher Nolan's recent blockbuster Oppenheimer. Zachary, on the other hand, was last seen reprising his character of the titular superhero in DC Extended Universe and director David F Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods earlier this year.

