 Climate change to intensify heatwave in India: Scientists
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Climate change to intensify heatwave in India: Scientists

Bloomberg |
May 17, 2024 11:18 PM IST

Night-time temperatures are unlikely to fall below 34C for the period, making this event “particularly alarming,” Pershing added.

The intense heat likely to hit India over the next few days will be exacerbated by climate change, according to a research group.

A man takes shelter under an umbrella from the scorching sun on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi (HT_PRINT)
A man takes shelter under an umbrella from the scorching sun on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi (HT_PRINT)

The northwestern region of the country, including the capital Delhi, is expected to record temperatures that could exceed the average for this time of year by more than 6 degrees Celsius, US-based Climate Central said in a report Friday.

“Human-caused climate change has made this intense heat much more likely,” Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central, said in the report.

In large swathes of the region the thermometer will rise to more than 45C (113F) from May 18-20 and possibly beyond, “intensifying the risk of heat-related illnesses and death,” the researchers said.

Night-time temperatures are unlikely to fall below 34C for the period, making this event “particularly alarming,” Pershing added.

To reach the conclusion, the group of scientists and communicators used a peer-reviewed method that can employ both historical data and forecast temperatures to accurately calculate whether climate change may be playing a part in a certain temperature anomaly.

While the report’s findings are sound, the Climate Central analysis is missing an indication of how precipitation and humidity levels may interact with the expected high temperatures, said Abinash Mohanty, sector head for climate change and sustainability with research firm IPE-Global.

The intensity with which people are exposed to heat, he said, will have an impact on health and productivity levels, ultimately affecting family incomes. “That’s why it would be important for authorities to design more complete heatwave indices rather than just issuing high temperature warnings, which are not enough for a country as vast and diverse as ours.”

News / Environment News / Climate change to intensify heatwave in India: Scientists

© 2024 HindustanTimes
