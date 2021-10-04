Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Greenpiece: This is new era, we need to be prepared for uncertainties
environment

Greenpiece: This is new era, we need to be prepared for uncertainties

Published on Oct 04, 2021 04:36 AM IST
Traditionally, the Western coast of India has been relatively undisturbed by cyclones. But we’ve been seeing a shift, thanks to climate change.(Representational image)
By Bharati Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Cyclone Gulab started on the Eastern part of the Indian subcontinent and crossed to the Western coast. In the middle, it slapped around a large part of India.

Traditionally, the Western coast of India has been relatively undisturbed by cyclones.

But we’ve been seeing a shift, thanks to climate change.

What to do to combat our new, if undesirable reality? This column today isn’t a laundry list, but a perspective. A big gap is knowledge about climate change. It’s easy to blame it for every crisis and sit back because it’s a meta-catastrophe. Why not make knowledge bite-sized for the average person? Mainstreaming climate change is another key need. For example, why do all these start-up challenges not ask for the mitigation or adaptation potential of the project? Why not compel all events with government participation or funds to adhere to a suggested low carbon format? Perhaps the government and corporate procurement, already greening, should also push themselves to measure the climate impact of their work? What I’m saying is that we must consider climate change in all our work, turning to scientists, economists and sociologists to help get this done well.

RELATED STORIES

We are in a new, unknown era. We need to be prepared for terrible uncertainties. Let’s not address this with only a build-back mindset, but adapt to reduce the loss and damage in all that we do today, whether or not it is traditionally linked with climate change. This is India’s war for survival.

(The author is founder and director, Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
environment news climate crisis
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct, says US. Check list here

'30 years of blah blah blah': Greta Thunberg questions Italy climate talks

Plastic waste may soon be turned back to natural resource by recycling: Study

Let us not try to bring back Woolly Mammoth
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP