Interview | “Paddy farming is no reason for landslides in western ghats”

The recent landslide incident in Irshalwadi village in Raigad district, in which 27 people were killed and 57 are still missing, has highlighted the need to protect the Western Ghats, a crucial ecological area and one of the four biodiversity hotspots in the country. Madhav Gadgil, a senior ecologist who headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) in 2010 (it was popularly known as the Gadgil Commission) has been batting for the protection and conservation of the ghats spread over six states.

Q: There has been a rise in landslide incidents in the western ghats. What are your observations about these landslides?

NDRF calls off rescue operation in Raigad landslides on Sunday. (AFP)

Q: Are there any other significant reasons?

Q: Paddy farming or other agriculture activities is also said to be a cause of such landslide incidents, is it true?

Q: So what do the history records suggest?

Q: The Gadgil committee report says, mining and infrastructure projects are adversely impacting the western ghats, however considering the villages Irshalwadi, and Taliye are not close to any such project. How did these villages get impacted?

Q: Recently, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly that the state government was waiting for the Centre’s response to the Gadgil committee’s report. Would you like to comment on that?

