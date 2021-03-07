Meet the woman of the wild
A qualified safari guide, trainer, sustainable tourism professional and farmer, Ratna Singh feels elated to have trained hundreds of girls in this field today. “When I started 15 years ago there were very few of them in this field. I’m thrilled to see women today becoming a part of this industry in a big way,” said Ratna, who has studied in Lucknow.
The outdoor being
She calls herself an ardent jungle lover. “I have loved staying outdoors be it in school or home. My mother is a dog lover and we lived in a village near Bandhavgarh National Park, MP. The forest literally stretched to my backyard keeping me close to the woods. I was sent to a boarding school in Lucknow. I studied at La Martiniere Girls’ College and coming back to my village, as we drove into wilderness approaching my house near tiger reserve it felt that this is where I belong.”
Being a safari guide
She is currently residing in Kanha National Park with her husband, a chartered accountant.
“I never had a slightest idea that a job like this exists in reality. In the reserve, I used to see people who were naturalist and professional safari guides associated to some resorts. It was like something that women were not easily found doing. I met women in hospitality or hardcore wild lifers and researchers,” said Ratna,
Telling about her journey, she said, “After my graduation, I saw no women safari guide in central India. And when I used to ask male guides ‘aap ki jaisi naukari kasie kar sakte hai, ya aapke assistant ban sakte hai…’ so they used to laugh it off. It was easy to accompany them in their safari vehicles but there was no way how to become one.”
Ratna had no inkling that in Africa wildlife safari was a big industry, “In 2005-06, an Indian luxury hotel group teamed up with an African company and brought in the concept of training people as professional safari guide but it was for in-house. When an acquaintance there asked me would you like to apply, I was like can women apply? He said their ad is not gender specific and they just want physically, and mentality fit graduates and wildlife lovers. So, that’s how it started, till I finally quit my job as a hardcore safari guide and became a naturalist and a park guide trainer working with numerous forest departments and tiger reserves. Primarily, every year in North, I train all girls group.” She has trained 1,200 guides.
The change
She remembers an incident that made her feel that she’s actually in a non-stereotype domain. “I was driving this specially designed 4-by-4 safari vehicle in my professional gear with a big hat that I spotted a few village women on their way. As I stopped my vehicle, almost all of them adjusted their ‘ghoonghat’ covering their faces and giggling thinking I’m a man. When I spoke and they realised that it’s a woman they were all stunned. But then in these 15-16 years things have changes.
She has trained hundreds of girls including a large number from villages. “There was this woman whom I trained two years back she used to attend training while her husband looked after her toddler. Imagine how optimistically things have changed for women in our country,” said Ratna who intends to live in the jungle forever and doing what she loves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study uncovers association of greenhouse gas emissions with dietary guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender assumptions have harmful impact on climate adaption and resilience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pilibhit tiger reserve’s approach reducing deadly conflict: Officials
- Erection of a 40-km-long electric fence around the part of the reserve known most for man-animal encounters has also helped in containing the incidents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animals fake death for long periods to escape predators: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate crisis transformed Indian summer; the worst, say experts, is yet to come
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global energy-related emissions rise in December despite pandemic shutdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Raw sewage dumping in Bhandup salt lakes, environmentalist seeks action
- The road, HT learned, has been constructed by a contractor to facilitate the installation of new sewer lines, for which wastewater from existing sewers is being pumped out in the salt lakes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Sharp rise in extreme weather events in last 50 yrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ridge body to discuss Metro and RRTS projects on March 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian state bans plastic drinking straws and stirrers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 2019, 50,000 environment-related cases remained pending in courts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t ignore climate change in North India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorm likely over J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal in next 24 hours
- No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox