NGT directs Telangana PCB to recover 1.55 cr from pharma firms for pollution

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Telangana Pollution Control Board (PCB) to recover ₹1.55 crore penalty from pharmaceutical companies for causing pollution in the state.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the state PCB to recover the assessed compensation and take coercive measures for default in payment, including closure till compliance is made.

The NGT passed the order after a committee recommended to impose environmental compensation for one year for all pharma formulation industries and six months to Shri Kartikeya Pharma which is engaged in Ayurvedic Ashwagandha extraction, as the pollution load is less.

"In view of the fact that the industrial area in question is a polluted area and the industries in question are 'red category' industries, strict vigilance is required to be maintained for upholding the environmental norms," the bench said.

The green panel asked Telangana state pollution control board to enforce the principle of 'Polluter Pays' in respect of the units which have been found to be violating the environmental norms.

The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by advocate Sravan Kumar alleging pollution caused by the pharmaceutical companies at TSIIC SEZ in Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district.

According to the plea these pharma companies are not complying with the pollution laws.

The plea claimed that the companies are not properly maintaining the Effluent Treatment Systems and sought setting aside of approvals granted to them for violating causing severe pollution.