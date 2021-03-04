Pilibhit tiger reserve’s approach reducing deadly conflict: Officials
- Erection of a 40-km-long electric fence around the part of the reserve known most for man-animal encounters has also helped in containing the incidents.
The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) which was hitherto known for man-tiger conflict has managed to turn the corner with the help of awareness campaigns, electric fencing and ban on mushrooms.
11 people died in tiger attacks in the past three years, a significant drop from over 26 encounters between man and tiger in 2017, resulting in deaths of 16 residents of over 524 villages, located within a kilometre of the reserve, necessitating an emergency meeting in Pilibhit, called in August by newly-elected chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Sameer Zargar, who is associated with various environmental projects in Pilibhit, said the rise in tiger population, an almost negligible buffer zone in the reserve and villagers’ dependence on the forest, were the major reasons for the conflict.
The PTR officials, as part of a multi- pronged approach, built a 40-km-long electric fence by July 2020 around the part known for most man-animal encounters. “The work on electric fencing will continue. We are planning to extend the fence to 13 more kilometres this year,” said Naveen Khandelwal, deputy director, PTR.
Besides fencing, the PTR and local district administration spread awareness about ways to avoid conflict with tigers in villages near the reserve. “We regularly organise awareness camps in villages. We also urge people to not enter the reserve and take measures to prevent any encounter with tigers,” said the officer.
Also Read: UP roadside eateries, dhabas on radar in drive against illicit liquor
“A major aspect of the drive is to encourage villagers to report tiger sightings near villages so that we can send experts to relocate the tiger from there,” he added. Four tigers living outside the reserve have been relocated since 2018.
Success is also attributed to a ban on Katharua, a kind of mushroom found inside PTR and considered a delicacy. Locals used to illegally enter the reserve to harvest Katharua, risking tiger encounters. Authorities announced a ban on its use and sale in the entire district in 2017. The ban exists till date. The last man -animal conflict that resulted in the death of a woman, took place in June 2020, a year that saw seven deaths, a discomforting spike after two encouraging years in 2018 and 2019 which together saw loss of four lives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pilibhit tiger reserve’s approach reducing deadly conflict: Officials
- Erection of a 40-km-long electric fence around the part of the reserve known most for man-animal encounters has also helped in containing the incidents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animals fake death for long periods to escape predators: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate crisis transformed Indian summer; the worst, say experts, is yet to come
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global energy-related emissions rise in December despite pandemic shutdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Raw sewage dumping in Bhandup salt lakes, environmentalist seeks action
- The road, HT learned, has been constructed by a contractor to facilitate the installation of new sewer lines, for which wastewater from existing sewers is being pumped out in the salt lakes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Sharp rise in extreme weather events in last 50 yrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ridge body to discuss Metro and RRTS projects on March 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian state bans plastic drinking straws and stirrers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 2019, 50,000 environment-related cases remained pending in courts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t ignore climate change in North India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorm likely over J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal in next 24 hours
- No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds maternal instincts lead to social life of bees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests improving water quality could help conserve insectivorous birds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox