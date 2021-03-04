IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Pilibhit tiger reserve’s approach reducing deadly conflict: Officials
T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018.(Maharashtra Forest Department.)
T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018.(Maharashtra Forest Department.)
environment

Pilibhit tiger reserve’s approach reducing deadly conflict: Officials

  • Erection of a 40-km-long electric fence around the part of the reserve known most for man-animal encounters has also helped in containing the incidents.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:45 PM IST

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) which was hitherto known for man-tiger conflict has managed to turn the corner with the help of awareness campaigns, electric fencing and ban on mushrooms.

11 people died in tiger attacks in the past three years, a significant drop from over 26 encounters between man and tiger in 2017, resulting in deaths of 16 residents of over 524 villages, located within a kilometre of the reserve, necessitating an emergency meeting in Pilibhit, called in August by newly-elected chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sameer Zargar, who is associated with various environmental projects in Pilibhit, said the rise in tiger population, an almost negligible buffer zone in the reserve and villagers’ dependence on the forest, were the major reasons for the conflict.

The PTR officials, as part of a multi- pronged approach, built a 40-km-long electric fence by July 2020 around the part known for most man-animal encounters. “The work on electric fencing will continue. We are planning to extend the fence to 13 more kilometres this year,” said Naveen Khandelwal, deputy director, PTR.

Besides fencing, the PTR and local district administration spread awareness about ways to avoid conflict with tigers in villages near the reserve. “We regularly organise awareness camps in villages. We also urge people to not enter the reserve and take measures to prevent any encounter with tigers,” said the officer.

Also Read: UP roadside eateries, dhabas on radar in drive against illicit liquor

“A major aspect of the drive is to encourage villagers to report tiger sightings near villages so that we can send experts to relocate the tiger from there,” he added. Four tigers living outside the reserve have been relocated since 2018.

Success is also attributed to a ban on Katharua, a kind of mushroom found inside PTR and considered a delicacy. Locals used to illegally enter the reserve to harvest Katharua, risking tiger encounters. Authorities announced a ban on its use and sale in the entire district in 2017. The ban exists till date. The last man -animal conflict that resulted in the death of a woman, took place in June 2020, a year that saw seven deaths, a discomforting spike after two encouraging years in 2018 and 2019 which together saw loss of four lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wildlife news pilibhit tiger reserve
Close
T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018.(Maharashtra Forest Department.)
T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018.(Maharashtra Forest Department.)
environment

Pilibhit tiger reserve’s approach reducing deadly conflict: Officials

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Erection of a 40-km-long electric fence around the part of the reserve known most for man-animal encounters has also helped in containing the incidents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said global CO2 emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020.(Unsplash)
On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said global CO2 emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020.(Unsplash)
environment

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7% fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published today in the science journal Biology Letters.(Pixabay)
The study was published today in the science journal Biology Letters.(Pixabay)
environment

Animals fake death for long periods to escape predators: Study

ANI, Bristol [england]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:02 PM IST
A recent study by researchers from the University of Bristol has found that many animals fake death to try to escape their predators. With some individuals in prey species remaining motionless, if in danger, for extended lengths of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
environment

Climate crisis transformed Indian summer; the worst, say experts, is yet to come

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The outlook for 2021 is worrying. According to IMD’s Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System , the forecast suggests above-normal seasonal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely over most of India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists have previously calculated that CO2 emissions fell by 7% during the full year 2020 as people stayed at home because of the pandemic.(File photo for representation)
Scientists have previously calculated that CO2 emissions fell by 7% during the full year 2020 as people stayed at home because of the pandemic.(File photo for representation)
environment

Global energy-related emissions rise in December despite pandemic shutdowns

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Figures released Tuesday by the International Energy Agency show emissions from the production and use of oil, gas and coal were 2% higher in December 2020 than a year earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The environmentalist has submitted pictures and videos with location coordinates as evidence of illegal dumping. (Sourced Photo )
The environmentalist has submitted pictures and videos with location coordinates as evidence of illegal dumping. (Sourced Photo )
environment

Mumbai: Raw sewage dumping in Bhandup salt lakes, environmentalist seeks action

By Prayag Arora-Desai | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • The road, HT learned, has been constructed by a contractor to facilitate the installation of new sewer lines, for which wastewater from existing sewers is being pumped out in the salt lakes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The steep rise in extreme weather events in recent decades is mainly because of climate change,” said M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences and co-author.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
“The steep rise in extreme weather events in recent decades is mainly because of climate change,” said M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences and co-author.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
environment

Study: Sharp rise in extreme weather events in last 50 yrs

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The paper, published in ScienceDirect journal on February 26, compared extreme weather events across two 20-year periods—1980-1999 and 2000-2019. The comparison highlighted an increase of 138% in heatwaves, 193% in lightning strikes, 25% in cold waves, 28% in floods, and a decrease of 19% in tropical cyclones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The agenda for the discussion of around 14 projects have been pending for over a year. That will be the priority in this meeting,” said a senior forest department official.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo. Representative image)
“The agenda for the discussion of around 14 projects have been pending for over a year. That will be the priority in this meeting,” said a senior forest department official.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo. Representative image)
environment

Ridge body to discuss Metro and RRTS projects on March 5

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:59 AM IST
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai approved the appointment of independent members to the board, Sohail Madan, the Delhi centre manager of the Bombay Natural History Society and Vivek Menon, chief executive officer of Wildlife Trust of India, last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new law bans the sale, supply and distribution of a range of single-use items in South Australia, Environment Minister David Speirs said.(Unsplash)
The new law bans the sale, supply and distribution of a range of single-use items in South Australia, Environment Minister David Speirs said.(Unsplash)
environment

Australian state bans plastic drinking straws and stirrers

AP, Adelaide, Australia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:28 PM IST
An Australian state on Monday became the first in the country to ban some single-used plastic items including drinking straws, stir sticks and cutlery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSE said the courts are stretched and they managed to dispose of only 86 cases (environment and pollution-related) on an average every day in 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CSE said the courts are stretched and they managed to dispose of only 86 cases (environment and pollution-related) on an average every day in 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
environment

In 2019, 50,000 environment-related cases remained pending in courts

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:46 AM IST
The analysis is part of Centre for Science and Environment's (CSE’s) annual review titled “State of India’s Environment 2021” released last week. Interestingly, the highest backlog was found in the cases related to The Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act, followed by The Indian Forest Act, Forest Conservation Act and the Noise Pollution Rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In our intensely polluted, heart-and-lung-disease causing air, large swathes of Indians qualify as potential victims.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
In our intensely polluted, heart-and-lung-disease causing air, large swathes of Indians qualify as potential victims.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
environment

Don’t ignore climate change in North India

By Bharati Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:19 AM IST
In both North India and Texas, climate change is causing sudden temperature changes that people cannot cope with.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Kashmiri boy walks homeward after attending private classes, after a brief spell of fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.(AP)
A Kashmiri boy walks homeward after attending private classes, after a brief spell of fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.(AP)
environment

Rain, thunderstorm likely over J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal in next 24 hours

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Since Monday (till Saturday), maximum temperatures in Delhi have read: 28.9; 31.5; 32.5; 33.2; 33; and 31.7 degrees C. The situation is similar in most cities in the northern plains. Mumbai’s maximum temperature over the same period has ranged between 33.9 and 36.1 degrees C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers have found that a similar genetic evolution happened independently in different species at different times, suggesting there is a unifying principle leading to the same social trait.(Unsplash)
The researchers have found that a similar genetic evolution happened independently in different species at different times, suggesting there is a unifying principle leading to the same social trait.(Unsplash)
environment

Study finds maternal instincts lead to social life of bees

ANI, Toronto [canada]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The maternal care of offspring is one of the behavioural drivers that has led some bee species to have an ever-expanding social life over the history of evolution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A widespread decline in abundance of emergent insects - whose immature stages develop in lakes and streams while the adults live on the land - can help to explain the alarming decline in abundance and diversity of aerial insectivorous birds across the USA. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
A widespread decline in abundance of emergent insects - whose immature stages develop in lakes and streams while the adults live on the land - can help to explain the alarming decline in abundance and diversity of aerial insectivorous birds across the USA. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
environment

Study suggests improving water quality could help conserve insectivorous birds

ANI, Cleveland (ohio) [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:14 PM IST
A new study is one of the first to find evidence for a causal link between the decline of insectivorous birds, the decline of emergent aquatic insects, and poor water quality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP