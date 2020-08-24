e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Environment / Platypus to be given more protection to save from extinction in Australia

Platypus to be given more protection to save from extinction in Australia

A vulnerable tag is given to animals that face a high risk of extinction in the wild in the medium-term, though are not considered critically endangered. Once on the vulnerable list, the government can deploy more resources to protect the animal’s habitat.

environment Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Australia
The platypus is listed as endangered in South Australia.
The platypus is listed as endangered in South Australia.(Unsplash)
         

Australian scientists have called for the platypus to be listed as a vulnerable species in Victoria state, after research found dwindling numbers of the semi-aquatic mammal because of loss of habitat and a warming climate.

Ecologist Joshua Griffiths, who supervised the collection of data that led to the recommendation by a scientific advisory panel, said the platypus population across the state had likely fallen by about 30% in the last 20 to 30 years.

“We have seen major declines in population in Victoria’s western regions, localised extinctions and the kind of things that are affecting the platypuses are going to increase in future,” Griffiths told Reuters.

Land-clearing for agriculture, mining and forestry had been the biggest factor in the destruction of habitat over several decades but last summer’s bushfires have greatly compounded the impact.

“A lot of that area got burned by the recent bushfires, so the situation could actually be worse than what we think at the moment,” he said.

The bushfires, which lasted from September last year until February, killed nearly 3 billion koalas, kangaroos and other Australian animals and destroyed a wilderness area the size of South Korea.

A vulnerable tag is given to animals that face a high risk of extinction in the wild in the medium-term, though are not considered critically endangered.

Once on the vulnerable list, the government can deploy more resources to protect the animal’s habitat.

Each state in Australia makes their own classifications of vulnerable or endangered. The platypus is already listed as endangered in South Australia.

The strange-looking, duck-billed animals with webbed feet that lay eggs are mostly seen across Australia’s eastern seaboard, from the far north of Queensland state to the island state of Tasmania.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘What Delhi did yesterday, US does today’: Kejriwal hails plasma therapy
‘What Delhi did yesterday, US does today’: Kejriwal hails plasma therapy
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to postpone NEET, JEE to keep students safe amid Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to postpone NEET, JEE to keep students safe amid Covid-19
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In