World Tsunami Awareness Day: UN body flags climate crisis, tech gap as challenges | 5 points

Tsunamis, unlike some other natural calamities, do not have seasons and can occur anytime but prominent organisations including the United Nations have reiterated that effective measures and early warning systems can always help prevent this hazard from turning into a disaster. To encourage that thought, in December 2015, the UN General Assembly decided to mark November 5 every year as ‘World Tsunami Awareness Day.’

UN highlights 5 things to note as we observe ‘World Tsunami Awareness Day’

The term is made up of Japanese words "tsu" (meaning harbour) and "nami" (meaning wave) and result from a series of enormous waves due to underwater disturbances. Japan was the nation to propose the observance of this day as the country itself has battered through several deadly tsunamis and has used its experience to build on preventative measures, public actions and warning systems to reduce the impact of this calamity in the future.

UN Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) - a UN body which works on reducing the world's exposure to disasters by partnering with governments, agencies, communities - facilitates the observance of World Tsunami Awareness Day. While the challenge to avail the early warning systems in many countries persists, UNDRR says that an additional problem of rising sea levels amid growing climate crisis is magnifying the strength of these tsunamis.

In case of a Tsunami strike, early warning systems and preparedness have proven to be the best measures to save lives. Interestingly, UNDRR says Mangrove belt – trees that grow along coasts or banks of rivers in hot countries – have been reported to reduce tsunami heights by up to 30%.

Tsunamis which are caused by earthquakes, landslides and volcanic eruptions, etc originate from a vertical movement of the sea floor with the consequent displacement of water mass, UNDRR explains. While the first wave may not look that dangerous, it's often the later waves that prove to be deadly, it further says.

Listing out a few natural ways to detect Tsunami, the UN body says that people should be vigilant if they feel strong ground shaking, hear a loud roar from the ocean, or notice an unusual drop in sea level. However, when Tsunami triggers are located too far, warning systems and seismic sensors, tsunameters and shore based tidal gauges are reliable.

