Breaking: Media reports on undercount of Covid-19 deaths ‘baseless', says Centre

Jan 15, 2022 07:27 AM IST
PM Modi to interact with startups today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups today at 10:30 am via video conferencing; startups to make presentations before PM on six themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global etc.
Jan 15, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Chief of Army Staff Gen Naravane extends greetings on Army Day
Intel agencies suspect Russia's ground invasion of Ukraine in next 30 days: White House
Intelligence agencies monitoring Russian cyber operations against Ukraine believe Russia’s pattern of activity could signal a ground invasion of Ukraine within the next 30 days, the White House said on Friday.
Jan 15, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Media reports on ‘significant undercount’ of Covid-19 deaths ‘baseless, misleading’, says Centre
The central government on Friday refuted media reports alleging a "significant undercount" of COVID-19 deaths in the first two waves in India, saying that these are baseless, misleading and ill-informed.
"It is clarified that such media reports are fallacious and ill-informed. They are not based on facts and are mischievous in nature. India has a very robust system of birth and death reporting which is based on a Statute and is carried out regularly from the Gram Panchayat level to the District-level and State level. The whole exercise is carried out under the overall oversight of the Registrar General of India (RGI)," the ministry of health and family welfare said.
Assistant guard will now be ‘assistant passenger train manager’, goods guard will be ‘goods train manager’, senior passengers’ guard will be ‘senior passenger train manager’ and mail or express train guard will be 'mail/express train manager'.
The Kerala government on Friday protested against the Central government’s decision denying permission to the State’s Republic Day parade tableau depicting social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and asked the State unit of the BJP whether it would agree to the decision of the Centre
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said she was shocked to hear acquittal of Kerala nun rape case accused Franco Mullakal and promised to support the victim and fellow nuns