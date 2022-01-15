Home / India News / Breaking: Media reports on undercount of Covid-19 deaths ‘baseless', says Centre
Breaking: Media reports on undercount of Covid-19 deaths ‘baseless', says Centre

Updated on Jan 15, 2022 07:27 AM IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
  • Jan 15, 2022 07:27 AM IST

    PM Modi to interact with startups today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups today at 10:30 am via video conferencing; startups to make presentations before PM on six themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global etc.

  • Jan 15, 2022 06:51 AM IST

    Chief of Army Staff Gen Naravane extends greetings on Army Day

    Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane conveys felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, veterans and their Families on the occasion of 74th Army Day.

  • Jan 15, 2022 06:38 AM IST

    People visit Sabarimala temple for Makaravilakku festival

  • Jan 15, 2022 06:08 AM IST

    Intel agencies suspect Russia's ground invasion of Ukraine in next 30 days: White House

    Intelligence agencies monitoring Russian cyber operations against Ukraine believe Russia’s pattern of activity could signal a ground invasion of Ukraine within the next 30 days, the White House said on Friday.

  • Jan 15, 2022 06:05 AM IST

    Media reports on  ‘significant undercount’ of Covid-19 deaths ‘baseless, misleading’, says Centre

    The central government on Friday refuted media reports alleging a "significant undercount" of COVID-19 deaths in the first two waves in India, saying that these are baseless, misleading and ill-informed.

    "It is clarified that such media reports are fallacious and ill-informed. They are not based on facts and are mischievous in nature. India has a very robust system of birth and death reporting which is based on a Statute and is carried out regularly from the Gram Panchayat level to the District-level and State level. The whole exercise is carried out under the overall oversight of the Registrar General of India (RGI)," the ministry of health and family welfare said.

‘Can’t make marital rape an offence until talks end’: Centre to Delhi HC

  • The union govt’s petition indicates no change in its position — and comes amid a rising chorus seeking the criminalisation of marital rape
It relied upon parliamentary standing committee reports in 2008 and 2010 to argue that the need is to overhaul the criminal laws instead of making any piecemeal changes in any specific legislation.
Published on Jan 15, 2022 07:25 AM IST
Utkarsh Anand
india news

Railways ‘guard’ redesignated as 'train manager'. Will it affect pay scale?

Assistant guard will now be ‘assistant passenger train manager’, goods guard will be ‘goods train manager’, senior passengers’ guard will be ‘senior passenger train manager’ and mail or express train guard will be 'mail/express train manager'.
Senior railway officials said the issue to redesignate the post of ‘guard’ as ‘train manager was being demanded for quite some time. (Sameer Sehgal / HT Photo)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 06:52 AM IST
hindustan times.com
india news

Breaking: Media reports on undercount of Covid-19 deaths ‘baseless', says Centre

Updated on Jan 15, 2022 07:27 AM IST
hindustan times.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Tamil Nadu: 1 dead, 80 injured in Jallikattu competition

According to the official, the injured includes 38 bull tamers, 24 bull owners, and 18 spectators.
A bull tamer attempts to tame a bull during the 'Avaniyapuram jallikattu' as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai.(PTI)
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 04:11 AM IST
ANI | , Madurai
india news

Consider postponing civic elections amid Covid surge: Calcutta HC to SEC

In an order dated January 13, 2022, the division bench of chief justice Prakash Shrivastava and justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee also directed the state poll body to clear its stand within 48 hours.
New Market in Kolkata saw a reduced footfall amid concern over spread of Covid-19 on Friday. The Calcutta HC on Friday directed the West Bengal election commission to consider postponing the January 22 civic polls. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 07:27 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Kolkata
india news

Kerala govt, Mutt protest against rejection of tableau depicting social reformer on R-Day

The Kerala government on Friday protested against the Central government’s decision denying permission to the State’s Republic Day parade tableau depicting social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and asked the State unit of the BJP whether it would agree to the decision of the Centre
The BJP said for the past few years, the proposal of Kerala for the R-Day parade was getting rejected due to mediocre floats. (HT)
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Chennai reports record high fresh Covid cases

Chennai: Driven by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Chennai recorded an all-time high of 8,963 Covid-19 cases on Friday since the pandemic began, health department data shows
(HT Archives)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Divya Chandrababu
india news

NCW chief Rekha Sharma shocked at Mullakal’s acquittal

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said she was shocked to hear acquittal of Kerala nun rape case accused Franco Mullakal and promised to support the victim and fellow nuns
Kerala women commission chairperson P Sathi Devi also expressed concern over the verdict. (ANI)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:52 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Assam commission seeks CBI inquiry into illegal coal mining worth 4872 cr

The one-man commission of inquiry was set up by Assam government in September 2020 to inquire into allegations of illegal coal mining.
The commission held the mines and minerals department of Assam and its officers responsible for failing to protect reserve forest land from illegal mining activities by NEC, CIL and other individuals and organisations. (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Utpal Parashar
india news

Philippines to acquire 3 batteries of BrahMos

The defence deal is unlikely to go down well with China, whose aggressive behaviour in the disputed South China Sea has taken relations with the Philippines to a fresh low.
An extended-range sea-to-sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile successfully test-fired from the Indian Navy’s newly commissioned INS Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Philippine defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had recently signed the ’notice of award’ – or the acceptance of India’s proposal for supplying the missile – for the Philippine Navy’s shore-based anti-ship missile acquisition project. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 01:27 AM IST
Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
india news

HC calls for ban on rallies, strict adherence to Covid guidelines

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday had pulled up the state government for allowing the Mekedatu padayatra by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar participates in Mekedatu Padyatra, in Ramanagara on Wednesday. (Agencies)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Arun Dev I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bengaluru
india news

UP elections: Denied ticket, Gulabi Gang founder quits Congress

Sampat Pal Devi, founder of UP-based women’s organisation Gulabi Gang, on Friday quit the Congress after she was denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections.
Thousands of girls participated in the ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ marathon organized by UP Congress, ahead of the upcoming elections, at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on December 28. Sampat Pal Devi, founder of Gulabi Gang, quit the party after she was denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls. (HT photo)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
india news

Increasing cases of home-grown drugs keeps state police on toes

On September 17, 2021, the central crime branch of the Bengaluru police had raided a drug manufacturing unit in Bengaluru and seized 4kg MDMA, a psychoactive drug
According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Bengaluru had reported the highest number of cases related to narcotics in the country in 2020. (Representational photo)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Arun Dev II Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bengaluru
india news

Mount Victoria Babax bird species spotted in India after 25 years

In a very rare find, two birders have come across and photographed a Mount Victoria Babax, a bird species not seen in India since 1997, in Mizoram on Wednesday.
The bird, Mount Victoria Babax, was sighted at Phawngpui (Blue Mountain) National Park, one of the two national parks in Mizoram.
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 01:24 AM IST
Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
india news

Political gains overshadowing Mekedatu’s ecological impact

The project aims at generating 400 MW of renewable energy annually and can supply up to 4.75 tmcft of drinking water for Bengaluru
Social activist Medha Patkar along with actor-cum-activist Chetan Kumar participate in a protest meeting against the Mekedatu project, on Friday. (Agencies)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:32 AM IST
Sharan Poovanna I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bengaluru
Saturday, January 15, 2022
