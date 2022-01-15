Election Commission extends ban on public rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states till Jan 22

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended ban on public rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states by a week, till January 22. The poll panel, however, also granted some relaxations to political parties in the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where assembly elections will be held across seven phases from February 10 till March 7.

“ECI extends ban on physical rallies and roadshows until 22 January, 2022. ECI grants relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority),” the Election Commission informed on its official Twitter handle.

“ECI directs political parties to adhere to the provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and the broad guidelines of COVID. ECI directs State/ District Administration to ensure compliance of all instructions related to MCC and COVID,” it further shared.

Last Saturday, while announcing the schedule for assembly polls in the five states, the ECI also laid out a host of restrictions due to a rise in the country's daily Covid-19 infections, as well as in individual states. These included ban on public rallies, roadshows, padayatra (foot march), or procession of any kind, till January 15.

While the Sushil Chandra-headed body allowed parties to hold virtual programmes, it also said that a call on physical gatherings will be taken upon expiration of the said seven-day period.

Last year, the ECI came under fire for holding assembly elections in four states and the Union territory of Puducherry in the middle of devastating second wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, of the five poll-bound states, Uttar Pradesh, with 403 constituencies, is the only state where polling will take place across all seven phases. Manipur (60) will vote on February 27 and March 3, while electors in Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70) and Goa (40) will cast their vote in a single-phase on February 14.

The counting of votes for all 690 assembly constituencies will be held on March 10.