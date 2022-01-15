Assam: For the unvaccinated, no entry to public places from tomorrow

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that those who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) shall not be allowed into public places, such as hotels, courts, and markets, from tomorrow i.e. Sunday, January 16. Speaking to reporters on the prevailing pandemic situation, Sarma said that while there is no need for a Covid-19-necessitated lockdown in the state as of yet, following all requisite protocols – including the wearing of masks – is mandatory.

“Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets, etc. from tomorrow,” the Assam chief minister was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency. “There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must.”

Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/cO0NySz8R8 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Assam has administered as many as 3,97,36,753 doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far, according to statistics provided by the National Health Mission (NHM). The state logged 2,348 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 890 fewer than the previous day, taking the overall caseload to 6,40,636.

The new infections on Friday were detected from 30,109 tests. The day’s positivity rate on Friday was 7.80 per cent, lower from 7.87 per cent on Thursday. Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, continued to log the highest number of new infections in the state.

Five people died during the day, an increase by two compared to the fatalities on Thursday. Of the five deaths caused by the virus in the last 24 hours, three fatalities were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and one each from Bongaigaon and Darrang.

The death toll in the state has reached 6,197 with the death rate at 0.97 per cent, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.

The number of patients who recuperated from the infection on Friday was 861, lower by 381 compared to 1,242 recoveries on the previous day.

The total number of cured Covid-19 patients in the state has reached 6,17,825 with the recovery rate at 96.44 per cent.

The active Covid-19 caseload in the state has increased to 15,267 from the 13,785 on January 13.