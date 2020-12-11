Ballika Vadhu fame Avika Gor is unrecognisable in first fashion shoot post dramatic weight loss, asks fans to practice gratitude

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 18:56 IST

Avika Gor’s weight loss journey has been one of the most talked about in the television industry, especially since the actor opened up about her massive weight gain and consequent efforts to get healthy again. And now Avika, who is best remembered for her role as Anandi in Ballika Vadhu, is enjoying the fruits of her labour as well as sharing pointers of gratitude and self love with her Instafam. Sharing images from her first ever photoshoot post her dramatic weight loss, Avika wrote, “The very first shoot after my fitness journey was with some of the most talented people in the industry. (Photographer) Eeshaan Girri, (celebrity stylist) Harmann Kaur and (hair and make-up artist) Sandy you guys are awesome! I was excited and nervous so I looked at myself in the mirror only after the styling & Hair-makeup was done for look 1 . The first statement that came out of my mouth was, ‘Dude, I love what you’ve done to my hair.’ and Sandy was kind enough to share that, ‘It’s your natural hair. We didn’t need to do much.’”

In the images Avika can be seen sporting minimal make-up, tight curls and is wearing a loose white shirt dress with a denim corseted belt and thigh-high denim boots. The young actor went on to share how often we take our positives for granted, physical and otherwise, “It made me realise how we all take so many of our qualities/characteristics for granted. I was so busy worrying about what I didn’t like in myself, that I didn’t really acknowledge the good things(not just physical appearance, overall). Ever since, I try my best to think of the positives in me & it helps me feel confident & peaceful....”

In another post, where Avika can be seen in a long blush pink ruffled dress, with matching stilettoes, a high ballerina-style bun, purple eyeshadow and glossy pink lips. In the post she went on to express gratitude for working with Eeshaan Girri, Harrmann Kaur and Sandy, she wrote, “This photoshoot challenged me in ways that I didn’t even imagine. To begin with, I got to work with 3 brilliant artists who did everything that day to make me feel comfortable and more confident. I’d like to use this post to express my gratitude to the 3 who made this photoshoot happen.”

She went on to share how she was taught the trick behind getting the right pose, “Eshaan Girri - The small hacks that he taught throughout the day that help me even today. Hacks like tilting the shoulder while you pose. He kept acknowledging and appreciating which made me comfortable enough to experiment. During the very first look, he moved the laptop in my direction, so that I could see that I was doing a good job and that I can feel more confident. The thing that touched my heart was the call after the shoot where he gave me some honest feedbacks and told me how I can improve/grow. Not many do that Eshaan! You are too kind! Needless to say, he’s effortlessly brilliant at his art.”

And she couldn’t help but gush about her stylist Harmann Kaur, “She’s one of the cutest stylists that I worked with. She kept adding accessories to her own look & by the end of the day she was in different set of clothes and looked adorable! , She kept the vibe all positive. She made sure that she kept chatting with me and making me feel relaxed. We discussed a lot about Work, pets , obviously @shiroo_chihuahua . Not once did it feel like we were meeting for the first time.”

She signed of her gratitude post with, “Last but not the least my dear Sandy! He was so helpful & enthusiastic that not only was he doing his job fabulously, but also showing me all the poses that I could do. Before every shot we kept looking at him for ideas . By the end of the shoot, we were all looking at him for approval. When he did something that seemed hard for me to pull off, he made me believe that I could. Thank you for being you! I feel blessed to have gotten the opportunity to work with you all. Can’t wait to see you all again super soon! I adore you guys!”