Bigg Boss host and Telugu star Samantha Akkineni sheds festive vibes in Rs 45k fuchsia pink saree during maha episode

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:53 IST

Stealing our hearts with her sartorial elegant television debut, Telugu star Samantha Akkineni gave fans a sneak-peek of her festive look from Bigg Boss stage as she hosted the maha episode for the first time. Marking her television debut filled with festive spirits, the actor shot for a 3-hour-long marathon episode of Bigg Boss.

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Samantha shared a picture featuring her in six yards of elegant silk Indian wear and we can’t help but book the attire for our ethnic closet this festive and wedding season. The picture features Samantha standing on a decorated and well lit Bigg Boss stage.

Donning a woven fuchsia silk saree featuring intricate gold print all over the drape and the borders, Samantha looked effortlessly regal . She paired the saree with a quarter-length-sleeved hot pink silk blouse.

Pulling back her sleek hair in a bun with gajra wrapped around it, Samantha accessorised the traditional look with a apir of statement pink earrings, a heavy gold choker necklace and a gold bangle in each hand. Wearing a matching pink lip tint, the diva opted for dewy makeup with blushed cheeks, light smokey eyeshadow and kohl-clad eyes.

Caught in the midst of a candid moment, Samantha was seen flashing a hearty smile off the camera. The ravishing saree is credited to the Indian label Kshitij Jalori and originally cost Rs 44,800 on his website.

Penning an emotional note, Samantha wrote in the caption, “An experience to remember .. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host ! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting , the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before .. (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show )” sic.

She added, “Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this .. And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4 (sic).”

Samantha Akkineni appeared as a guest host to shoot for the Dussehra special episode of season 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu, after taking over Nagarjuna’s hit reality show.

