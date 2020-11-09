Celebrating the bond of love

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:01 IST

Fresh flowers, minimal makeup, cheerful shades and rich fabrics...look your radiant best this Karwa Chauth

Seek inspiration and channel the stylist in you. Fabrics like brocade and handwoven silk go extremely well with the festive vibes. Peplum and ruffles are excellent options to consider this festive season as they look effortlessly stunning. Along with reds and pinks, give a shot to pastel colours.

Maroon kurta-palazzo and rani pink silk short kurta and skirt set create liveliness. Cherry blossom motif design on the short kurta gives it a cheerful gaze. On the other side, powder pink and wisteria colour banarasi silk lehengas add a contemporary touch. Frills are added to make the attire look more spirited.

You won’t go wrong with the nude makeup look. Give a lively lift to your attire by adding a pop of colour and mild fragrance with fresh marigolds. A great way to keep customs alive and look chic at the same time!

Designer Gautam Gupta says, “Intricate embroidery is done with sequins, pearl, resham and beads. They are used to make the garment look festive.”

“Less is more this season. Experiment with eyes and go nude on lips,” suggests makeup artist Naina Arora. One can never go wrong with nude makeup look. Supermodel Sonalika Sahay channels retro Bollywood glam with bright yellow coloured saree and pink blouse. Braided hair, round bindi and hint of gloss is subtle yet appealing.

Priyanjali Saxena, Asst. Manager - PR, Ferns N Petals says, “Give a lively lift to your attire by adding vividness using fresh flowers like roses and marigolds. It’s a wonderful way to keep the customs alive and look chic at the same time!”

The vibrance of phulkari handwork on six yards of crepe silk creates a refreshing look for the occasion. Saris in mood-lifting shades such as magenta, green and bottle green teamed with patch work shrugs look great

Indulgence in colours lies in the essence of every Indian festival. The grace of phulkari handwork on 6 yards of crepe silk is admirable. This form of embroidery spread the spectrum of colour on fabrics. The hot pink has shades of magenta and orange green embroidery complement the shrug that has brocade shoulder patch. The bottle green phulkari saree has multi-coloured diamond shaped embroidery inspired from the Kaudi Bagh. The sleeveless phulkari jacket adds vintage feel.

“The blue-green hued saree is inspired by traditional pattern of the Chand Bagh,” says Harinder Singh of 1469 Workshop. The zari and phulkari patched blue shrug amalgamates minimal handwork with sheer elegance. “The vintage pattern of the Chand Bagh has been recreated digitally with minimal handwork on the edges for variety and cost effectiveness for the customer,” he adds.

Let your attire stand-out. Be it colourful phulkari work, vibrant silk gleam or intricate embroidery on pastel coloured apparels, each one is extremely stunning and perfect for the festival season.

Credits:

Photography: Shyam Arora

Makeup: Naina Arora

Models: Sonalika Sahay, Devika, Megha Verma, Muskaan and Mahi

Coordination: The Mask

Flowers and Karwa Chauth Thalis: Ferns N Petals

Apparels: Gautam Gupta, Ekaya Banaras, 1469 Workshop

Jewellery: Apala by Sumit