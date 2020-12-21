e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Check out Masaba Gupta’s ‘only dress you should be sliding into DMs with this Christmas’

Check out Masaba Gupta’s ‘only dress you should be sliding into DMs with this Christmas’

Masaba Gupta brings in the holiday cheer wearing red pins and needles wrap chiffon dress and boy, we are going gaga over the glam look

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 19:17 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Check Masaba’s ‘only dress you should be sliding into DMs with’ this Xmas
Check Masaba’s ‘only dress you should be sliding into DMs with’ this Xmas(Instagram/mohitvaru)
         

Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta is suggesting how to look a hot mess this holiday and party season and fashionistas can’t help but take note. Recently, the fashion icon brought in the holiday cheer wearing a chiffon dress and boy, we are going gaga over the glam look.

Wearing the dress from her eponymous label, House of Masaba, the 31-year-old ‘Queen of Prints’ recently shared a picture featuring her in a tiny red pins and needles wrap chiffon dress. Mastering the fusion trend, the dress sported everyday mundane items as unconventional motifs and prints.

The outfit came with a fuss-free silhouette, cinched cuffs and a V-neckline. Accessorising her look with a pair of funky glitzy earrings, Masaba completed her attire with a pair of beige heels.

Leaving her side-parted curly tresses open, the diva wore a nude lipstick and neutral tone makeup to let the gorgeous dress do the maximum talking. She cheekily captioned the picture, “The only dress you should be sliding into DMs with this Christmas! (sic)” and we could not agree more.

 

The dress is perfect for a party or even as a resort wear and can be accessorised with a pair of golden hoops to ace the holiday look. It originally costs Rs 9,999 on the House of Masaba’s website.

Masaba’s red dress
Masaba’s red dress ( houseofmasaba.com )

Masaba Gupta recently featured in a Netflix series, Masaba Masaba, with mommy-actor Neena Gupta playing her on-screen mother. The series revolves around Masaba’s personal life and fashion journey and won her critical acclaims for her creativity and talent.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive
‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In