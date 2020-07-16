Covid Unlock: Tattoo industry struggles to ink business

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:00 IST

During the unlock phase amid the Covid-19 crisis in the country, business has started to get back to normal and so has the tattoo industry. But the impact of the lockdown and the nature of the pandemic is such that tattoo artistes and studios are still struggling to bring in some income.

Since tattooing cannot be a contact-less activity, there’s a lot of fear among clients to get inked.

“It’s a big deal as of now and clients have major concerns. Getting a tattoo takes a minimum of an hour or more. It’s not like going to a garment store and browsing around and then leaving in 15 minutes. Here the chances of you contracting the virus are much more because you’re in constant contact with the artiste who meets a whole lot of other people throughout the day,” shares Prashant Chetia, a Delhi-based tattoo artiste.

TV actor Kavita Kaushik, who sports a huge Shiva tattoo on her back, which is an homage to her late father, says in such a scenario, she feels it’s best to keep away from getting a tattoo right now.

“I’m sure when people want to get it done, they’ll figure out a safest place to get it done from. Right now, it’s best to maintain social distancing and keep safe. For everyone, tattoos can wait,” she says.

Crowd control is another aspect that tattoo studios are looking as they’ve slowly resumed work.

Artiste Suvankar Majumdar, founder of Scream Ink Tattoos, says he’s only taking client on appointment basis and has completely stopped walk-ins. “We’re maintaining all precautions and have even created a tripod area where clients can come and sanitise themselves. We also wear masks and gloves all the time but it’s very difficult to constantly wear the mask for hours at stretch,” he says, adding that the footfall has decreased by almost 50% and it’s a great financial stress to sustain in such times.

However, not many have been fortunate to get back on their feet. “I couldn’t make rent anymore neither I could pay my employed artistes. So, I had to shut down the studio. I just wish that this is looked at as an industry and also get financial assistance from the government,” says Mayank, a Mumbai-based tattoo artiste.

But there are also some whose passion for tattoo art can overcome fear. “I can’t wait to get my next ink. Corona cannot stop my love for tattoos. I know that proper precaution will be taken by my artistes and it’s going to be safe for me,” says Baidurjo Bhose, a media professional and tattoo aficionado.