Day 2: Magnetic mix of sass and seduction

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:06 IST

Gauri & Nainika

Their fashion film saw sepia-tinged tones of the Victorian era come to life. The free-spirited fabrics of the 1970s were amalgamated with springy, vibrant prints. Extremely wearable dresses, flowy floral asymmetric numbers, printed sweetheart neckline maxis with balloon sleeves, pussy-bow midi dresses, wrap and tiered tulle dresses dominated the collection.

Suneet Varma

The designer took a departure from his maximalist moodboard and showcased an easy-breezy pret line. Titled The Eternal Lightness of Being, the collection was full of pastel hues in waves of crinkled chiffon, crushed georgette and organza, creating light caressing textures.

Nirmooha

This collection was emblematic of the late ’70s and early aught neo-vintage nostalgia. Shot near a pool, the colour palette comprised maroons, teal blue, coffee and mauve. The draped silhouettes, corset belts over pantsuits, frilled tops and relaxed-fit pants teamed with crossbody crop tops injected a dose of comfort. Colour blocking, geometric prints, kaftan with sequined necklines made it desirable.

Ravi Bajaj

Beaded blouses with plunging necklines, deep red and sequined sarees took over the womenswear at this show, while layered sherwanis, men’s coin gold belts and white panel embellishments were seen accentuating menswear.

Gaupa

Staying true to its sustainability roots, the label presented a wearable, earthy and easy chic lineup where mythical creatures, lush greenery and wildlife were artfully referenced with the brand’s signature art prints. New categories such as swimwear and accessories lent this outing a polished finish.

Archana Rao

The collection promotes zero-waste, celebrates slow fashion, and was designed using the principles of recycle and upcycle. Inspired by the nature, the tulle dresses were crafted using left over fabrics and embroidered pressed flowers created using scraps of fabrics. We loved the sheer pieces which came with pearl collars.

Siddartha Tytler

Bold, glamourous and sensual, this phygital show had it all. The show began with a male model gliding down the runway in an embellished skirt and a shimmery jacket, thereby setting the mood just right for the showcase. Titled Cult, the line featured bold colours and sequins. Lehengas, sarees and blouses were all re-imagined with contemporary silhouettes and the menswear was equally noteworthy with the sequined and sheer kurtas, jacquard shewanis and suits.

Ranna Gill

It’s the nature that has inspired a plethora of designers this season as their fashion films also represented the beauty of nature in all its glory. The collection has florals that bloom throughout the lush gardens, cool hues with pleated skirts, tunics, maxis, and belted dresses in the designer’s signature prints.

Limerick by Abirr n Nanki

This runway presentation, titled Chrysalis, took inspiration from florals. It represented the state of bloom that comes after a storm. Models were adorned with fresh baby’s breath flowers as they sauntered around. Easy-breezy silhouettes made the collection perfect for a spring or summer outing.