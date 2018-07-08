Disha Patani sizzles in plunging mini dress on dinner-date with Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani earned serious style points for this smouldering dinner-date ensemble she wore while out with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. Get all the details on Disha’s look.fashion and trends Updated: Jul 08, 2018 15:23 IST
Disha Patani has a secret to beating the July humidity: Wear a mini dress to instantly achieve chic appeal. The actor stepped out in Mumbai on Saturday night for a dinner out with rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, in what might be her sexiest look yet.
Disha, whose love of bikinis is well-documented, kept her insanely toned abs hidden, this time showing off her voluptuous figure in a plunging blue skater dress. Sure, Disha’s mini was a sexy choice for her date with Tiger, but we can’t help but notice that the star’s accessories game couldn’t have been more sporty-chic. To give her sultry look that fashion-girl twist, Disha accessorised with a pair of comfy white Puma slides.
Disha’s blow-dried open hair and no jewellery, kept all of the attention on her low-cut neckline. This date night look was all-around effortlessly cool.
Whether Disha is hitting the Ambani engagement bash in a designer lehenga or just posing on a beach vacation, she has the knack of rocking low-cut outfits in the most tasteful ways possible. If you’re one to take inspiration from Disha’s on-point plunging necklines style, you’ll also love every last one of these looks.
Here are a few times the fashionable actor rocked a plunging neckline:
Disha Patani wearing Falguni and Shane Peacock
Disha Patani wearing Jitrois, Isharya, Monrow Shoes and Anmol Jewellers
Disha Patani wearing Only
Disha Patani wearing Puma
Disha Patani wearing Arpita Mehta
Disha Patani wearing Lama Jouni
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more