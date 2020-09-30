Double Take: From Priyanka Chopra to Madhubala, the resemblance of these doppelgangers to their celebrity counterparts is uncanny

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 17:51 IST

It is the easiest way to unlock your phone, it sits pretty within your wallet on your driving license, if you’re lucky it may have gotten you out of more than a few sticky situations and although coronavirus times have forced half of it into hiding, your face will always be the easiest way to identify you. But what if there’s plenty others out there who could flaunt the same doe eyes and chiselled jaw you take pride in? Growing up, we all heard that there are at least 7 people in this world that have a face similar to ours, and Indian television soaps and Bollywood did make it seem like doppelgangers were a dime a dozen (Duplicate, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the list is endless). A doppelgänger is a biologically unrelated individual who looks like the living double of a living person, it essentially describes any person who physically resembles any other person. Twin stranger is also a term that is often used to describe this phenomenon in modern times. And while we all bask in our uniqueness, it sure sounds like a lot of fun to have a twin who could switch places with you for that boring work Zoom call.

OMG YES!! 😲 I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life 😂 https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

Unfortunately, this is highly unlikely, a 2015 study by Teghan Lucas and some colleagues at the University of Adelaide found that the chances of you ever meeting your long lost body double are less than one in a trillion. To be more precise, given the current global population of over 7.5 billion people, there is only a one in 135 chance that one would find their doppelganger. However, some Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Suhana Khan, Anushka Sharma , Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt , John Abraham, have been lucky enough to find their famous (and non-famous) doppelgangers, and the resemblance is truly uncanny. Check them out:

American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels took to Twitter in February 2019 to share that she was often told she resembles Anushka Sharma, and Anushka excitedly responded, “OMG YES!! I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life”.

Another celebrity who has a famous lookalike is Jacqueline Fernandez, who has found her doppelganger in YouTuber and Instagram influencer Amanda Cerny.

Amanda flew down to Mumbai for an event and even met Jacqueline, and the duo did what they had to, take several pictures together. Jacqueline posted her photos with Cerny with the caption, “We are convinced we have been separated at birth!! You’ve got to agree the resemblance is quite uncanny!”

Priyanka Chopra and her doppelganger, Navpreet Banga. ( Instagram )

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas also has an Instafamous doppelganger in Canadian-Indian fitness influencer and actor Navpreet Banga. The girls not only look alike, from their sun-kissed complexion to the full lips, but also have similar tattoos on their forearms.

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

The late actor Rishi Kapoor had shared a tweet expressing his surprise at his son, Ranbir Kapoor having a double, he wrote, “OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double.”

Alia Bhatt and her doppelganger Sanaya. ( Video screen grabs )

Alia Bhatt’s character Safeena was dubbed on TikToks by many girls who sported Alia’slook, but it was Uttarakhand-based TikToker Sanaya’s videos that took the Internet by storm. From the get-up and expressions, to the uncanny facial resemblance and dialogue delivery, the similarities are on point.

Another TikToker who gained popularity for her resemblance to a Bollywood starlet was Priyanka Khandwal who became an instant hit on account of her resemblance to Madhubala. And while both persons must be living to be considered doppelgangers, the likeness cannot be ignored.

John Abraham with his lookalike Mubashir Malik. ( Twitter )

John Abraham also has a famous lookalike in Mubashir Malik, a Dubai-based TV presenter and author.

