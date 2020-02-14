e-paper
Fashion meets chocolate on Belgian catwalk for Salon du Chocolat

Fashion meets chocolate on Belgian catwalk for Salon du Chocolat

The 14 mouth-watering creations at the annual Salon du Chocolat fair included a jumpsuit of dabs of colour and chocolate petals emerging from the fabric.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:40 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Brussels
A model displays a design partially made of chocolate in a fashion show during an annual chocolate festival in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A model displays a design partially made of chocolate in a fashion show during an annual chocolate festival in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
         

Models clad in chocolate gowns hit the runway in Brussels on Thursday night for a show bringing together fashion designers and chocolatiers. The 14 mouth-watering creations at the annual Salon du Chocolat fair included a jumpsuit of dabs of colour and chocolate petals emerging from the fabric.

“It’s a mix of haute couture and Belgian chocolate,” said the costume’s creator Sixtine Anne de Molina, adding she spent five months working on the design, which includes a thousand pieces of chocolate.

Model wear designs partially made of chocolate in a fashion show during an annual chocolate festival in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Model wear designs partially made of chocolate in a fashion show during an annual chocolate festival in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

SEE PICS: Belgium Chocolate Festival (Salon Du Chocolat)

“Sometimes it’s hard to tell which what part of the dress is actually chocolate and what part is painted.”

Another chocolate-festooned dress on display was inspired by carnival masks while a third one was a brown, beige and red striped long gown resembling knitwear.

The fashion show opens three days of a chocolate fair with workshops, tastings and discussions, which organiser Gerard Palacios estimates will get some 25,000 viewers and participants.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

