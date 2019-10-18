e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show lets Down Syndrome models strut their stuff

Gigi’s Playhouse is a national education and achievement centre that prepares young people with Down Syndrome, from infants to teens, to engage more fully in their homes, schools and communities.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:07 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
New York
This image from video taken on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 shows a girl participating in the 2nd annual “Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show” in New York. Gigi’s Playhouse is an education and achievement center that prepares young people with Down syndrome to engage more fully in their homes, schools and communities. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton)
This image from video taken on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 shows a girl participating in the 2nd annual “Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show” in New York. Gigi’s Playhouse is an education and achievement center that prepares young people with Down syndrome to engage more fully in their homes, schools and communities. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton)(AP)
         

One model sashayed down the runway with a leather jacket and a guitar, basking in applause from the crowd. Another danced and strutted in a multicoloured bomber coat.

A toddler had a little help with her modelling turn, holding on to an adult as she wore a peach outfit with a tutu. And another young woman wore a leopard coat over a T-Shirt with the message: “Go Love Yourself.”

Though New York’s Fashion Week wrapped more than a month ago, there was plenty of fierce fashion at the second annual Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show on Wednesday, an event that allows young people with Down Syndrome to share their talent.

This image from video taken on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 shows a boy participating in the 2nd annual “Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show” in New York. Gigi’s Playhouse is an education and achievement center that prepares young people with Down syndrome to engage more fully in their homes, schools and communities. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton)
This image from video taken on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 shows a boy participating in the 2nd annual “Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show” in New York. Gigi’s Playhouse is an education and achievement center that prepares young people with Down syndrome to engage more fully in their homes, schools and communities. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton) ( AP )

Gigi’s Playhouse is a national education and achievement centre that prepares young people with Down Syndrome, from infants to teens, to engage more fully in their homes, schools and communities. Eileen McClary, an associate for the New York chapter and director of the fashion show, said the event was an effort to let its members be advocates for the centre.

“I think it’s clear from all of the models that it was a wild success, and it kind of blends the two intersections of my life, which are philanthropy and fashion,” she said.

Laura Lyle, 16, one of the models, was beaming after the show.

“It was really fun. I loved walking down, showing everybody the outfits, and I feel like we’re making a difference,” she said.

Malik Jabbar, 15, who modelled last year, said some of the participants may have found their next calling. “We walked down the aisle, we see beautiful faces, and the smiles on (all of) us,” he said. “In the future, we’ll all become the next top 10 models.”

This image from video taken on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 shows Laura Lyle participating in the 2nd annual “Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show” in New York. Gigi’s Playhouse is an education and achievement center that prepares young people with Down syndrome to engage more fully in their homes, schools and communities. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton)
This image from video taken on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 shows Laura Lyle participating in the 2nd annual “Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show” in New York. Gigi’s Playhouse is an education and achievement center that prepares young people with Down syndrome to engage more fully in their homes, schools and communities. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton) ( AP )

An after-party helped raise money for the chapter. While there were lots of hands needed to put on the event, including Gigi’s Playhouse staff, Bloomingdale’s and volunteers, McClary said seeing all the happy faces on the catwalk and in the audience made it all worth it.

“It just shows the power and just involvement of this (Down Syndrome) community, and I can’t wait to do more things with them,” she said. “To me, it’s one of the most inspiring things that you could ever be a part of. ... All of these models are some of the happiest people I’ve ever come in contact with. And if you ever want to feel joy like I think this entire store felt tonight, you can be a part of this.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 13:05 IST

tags
top news
FATF fails Pak on 22 out of 27 targets, says move swiftly or face blacklist
FATF fails Pak on 22 out of 27 targets, says move swiftly or face blacklist
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
SC shifts Assam NRC chief, gives Centre 7 days to transfer him to MP
SC shifts Assam NRC chief, gives Centre 7 days to transfer him to MP
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘India’s economy collapsed under Manmohan Singh’: Piyush Goyal
‘India’s economy collapsed under Manmohan Singh’: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Fashion and Trends