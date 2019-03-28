Fashion trends 2019: The 14 best light jackets according to menswear experts

The changing seasons present their its own unique challenges, especially when it comes to dressing. Days can be hot by mid-morning and chilly by late afternoon, and everything else in-between. Consider alightweight jacket your best defense.

When looking for a transitional jacket, you’ll want somethingsubstantial but not cumbersome, stylish yet versatile, and up to the challenge of battling errant wind or wet. Here are 14 options as selected by our network of fashionexperts, stylish fellas who have considered the nuance of appropriate outerwearto handle whateverwacky weather lies ahead.

The Non-Dreary Raincoat

Eye/Loewe/Nature Color-block Nylon Hooded Jacket, $1,250, mrporter.com

Recommended by: Jack Sachs, owner of Brooklyn boutiqueDrama Club.

There’s a current trend of designers applying ’90s caliber whimsy to the more granola, outdoorsy jacket styles made famous by the likes of Patagonia and Columbia. Says Sachs: “J.W. Anderson’s newest line interprets the staple raincoat with bold colors and a youthful outlook on what to do with April showers: run right in to them.”

The Simple Trench

J. CrewVentile Trench Coat, $598, jcrew.com

Recommended by:Justin Fenner, senior associate editor at Gear Patrol.

The “bargain of the season,” is how Fenner characterizes this stylish trench from J. Crew. “I love how effortlessly the rubberized cotton repels water, and I also love that it comes with a liner you can zip in on chillier days. This is a value buy in the purest sense; anyone who thinks otherwise is invited to fight me.”

The Lightweight Bomber

Jil Sander Man Seattle Jacket in Beige Overflow, $1,150,mohawkgeneralstore.com

Recommended by:Kevin Carney, owner of Mohawk General Store.

“I’m really into spring jacket silhouettes that are made in shirt weight cotton,” says Carney of this bomber from Jil Sander. “The zipper wrapping around the collar is a detail I have never seen before, and it makes the wearer look like an expert shopper.”

The Quintessential Denim Jacket

AMI Point-Collar Denim Jacket, $268,matchesfashion.com

Recommended by: Steve Dool,freelance writer and authorofa forthcoming book about men’s footwear

“Some people may try to tell you that there are spring jackets that are superior to a simple denim jacket, but those people, I’m afraid, are wrong,” says Dool. “A classic, in the truest sense of the word, well-cut, unfussy version can stay in your wardrobe forever. I’m partial to this one from AMI, but you can’t go wrong with the basic style from Levi’s, either.”

The Suede Upgrade

Mr P. Slim-Fit Suede Trucker Jacket, $995, mrporter.com

Recommended by:Garrett Munce, freelance grooming and fashion editor.

Although Munce wears a denim jacket underneath bigger coats all winter,he says it’s usually a bit too chilly for him to wear it by itself, even up to May. “I know suede isn’t the most practical choice for spring,” he says, “but with thesame silhouette [as a denim jacket], it’s the perfect weight to wear by itself.” Opt for black, which makes everything a little more elevated.

ThePackable Windbreaker

Holiday Boileau Nylon Jacket, 195 euros ($221), holiday-paris.fr

Recommended by: Gauthier Borsarello, menswear artistic director and vintage collector

Says Borsarello of this throwback shell, which is inspired by vintage automobile racing jackets: “Super-light, unlined, easy to pack, waterproof, and well-made in an Italian nylon… it’s the perfect jacket to travel with!”

The Reversible Fashion Statement

Dries Van Noten Reversible Marble Print Jacket, $1,329, endclothing.com

Recommended by:Christopher Legaspi, menswear editor at Vanity Fair.

As Legaspi packs away his puffers and long wool coats for the season, it’s the easy versatility of a bomber style jacket that he reaches for next—especially when it has a reversible print, like thisDries Van Noten, which features solid black on one side and a runway-tested marble pattern on the other. “It’s a statement piece on one side,”says Legaspi, “and the other is perfect to pair with a hoodie and take on the subway,”

The Leather Jacket

Loewe Biker Jacket, $3,950, loewe.com

Recommended by: Sidney Prawatyotin, head of Siduations, a popular fashion Instagram account

As far as basic clothing staples go, a leather jacket is workhorse you can keep a lifetime, which means it pays to invest correct. Of this biker-styled one from Loewe, says Prawatyotin, “the Nappa leather shields you from chilly or wet spring nights, and it’s light enough for warm afternoons. It’s a bit oversized which is great for layering over a sweater or jean jacket.”

The (Way) Above-Average Vest

Brunello Cucinellli Lightweight Suede Down Vest, $3,595, shop.brunellocucinelli.com

Recommended by: Jim Gaddy, deputy editor at Bloomberg Pursuits

“Listen, a vest is amazingly utilitarian—it can be worn on its own when there’s a nip in the air or under a sport coat or proper coat when it’s actually cold out,” says Gaddy. But if you’re going to opt into the Midtown Uniform (aka “finance bro vest”), consider the luxury upgrade. Quilted, insulated, and with a two-way zip for extraversatility, Brunello’s suede gilet adds subtle color and texture and not-so-subtle swag to a closet otherwise black, white, and navy.

The Nylon Pullover

Adsum UC Jacket, $165, adsumnyc.com

Recommended by:Michael Baquerizo, freelance stylist and head of marketing forM5 ShowroomandM5 Shop

Depending where you live, the window for a lighter, transitional jacket as theseasons change can be quite small, so a layeringstrategy is a smart move. For cooler evenings, Baquerizo likes this a coated nylon pullover from Adsum. “I’m debating between the green or the bright blue, but either way the idea is to get a pop color in that will still pair well with the rest of my wardrobe. I’m into the idea of an athletic-inspired jacket in a more modern cut that I can pair with a light pair of trousers, mixing dressy with the athletic.”

The Office-Appropriate Workwear

Lanvin Patchwork Cotton Jacket, $1,845,mrporter.com

Recommended by: Isaiah Freeman-Schub, fashion editor and writer

“This cotton jacket by Lucas Ossendrijver for Lanvin hits all the workwear notes and integrates classic suiting fabric,” says Freeman-Schub of the tonal combination of black herringbone and navy-and-black pinstriped patches. Also, there are pockets galore, if for some reason utility is primary motivation behind purchasing aLanvin chore coat.

The Brown Suede Trucker

Polo Ralph Lauren Roughout Suede Trucker Jacket, $750, bloomingdales.com

Recommended by:Justin Berkowitz, men’s fashion director at Bloomingdale’s

Call it an occupational hazard, butBerkowitz admits to being on theeternal search for better versions of things heknows he loves, like this this brown suede trucker jacket from Polo Ralph Lauren, “an elegant update” to one that’s already sitting in his closet. (A trucker jacket is the name for thestyleofa classic cropped denim jacket, say, from Levi’s—just not necessarily in denim.)“I would wear this jacket with a camel cashmere sweater, pleated navy pants, and a pair of loafers.”

The Utilitarian Layer

Todd Snyder French Chore Jacket, $348

Recommended by: Frank Muytjens, former head of men’s design J.Crew, now posh innkeeper

“I’ve always gravitated towards classic pieces with a heritage, pieces that tell a story and come from humble utilitarian beginnings,” saysMuytjens of thisTodd Snyder Chore Jacket. “The name says it all, stripped down to its essence: no frills, just three functional patch pockets, the way it always has been. What makes it modern again are the proportions and the material. The linen will age beautifully throughout the years, like a pair of jeans.”

The Color Pop

Très Bien Leather Blouson Jacket, $975,tres-bien.com

Recommended by:Jesse Hudnutt, retail buying and merchandising consultant.

Although Hudnutt readily admits he’s a “sucker for a pop of red,” this leather jacket fromTrès Bien’s in-house collection wouldwork for anyone looking to escape the dooldrums of a black-leather coat (and winter). “This red leather would look great layered over a hoodie, or more dressed up on top of a tucked-in shirt,” says Hudnutt. “Plus, it will be fun to see how the red leather ages over time.”

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:23 IST