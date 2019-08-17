Florals in your living room: Here’s how you can make this trend work for your decor

fashion-and-trends

Floral prints have always enjoyed fame in the world of decor, thanks to their timeless appeal. Transcending trends, these classics never really go out of favour among style junkies. Be it the statement-making fauna embroideries, centuries-old Chintz prints or floral wallpaper, it’s hard to miss their all-pervading appeal this season.

Case in point being the runway showcase of designer Rahul Mishra, which saw a panoply of artfully embroidered floral ensembles. And this wasn’t a flash in the pan. A melange of decor and fashion brands have sparked off a maximalist movement of sorts.

Hence, one sees an array of vibrant collages of flora and fauna prints to enliven the ambience of living rooms, foyers and bedrooms.

As fashion and décor go hand-in-hand, you can get some inspo from this floral embroidered dress with a trench on top by designer Rahul Mishra.

This frame with bouquet motifs will be a great addition to your work desk. ( India Circus )

From cheery floral cushion covers to printed wall hangings and fauna print bed sheets, the overall design philosophy is ‘more is more’.

Here’s how you can blend flora and fauna together. This silk cushion cover with fierce tigers and blooming flowers can easily revitalise your living room. ( India Circus )

This cotton cushion cover with fun tassels and enchanted garden print will brighten up your bed linen. ( Chumbak )

However, the message is to curate an individual interior look rather than copying something blatantly from a brand catalogue. Also, going overboard on this jingle-jangle of contrasting prints may end up killing the ambience of your private abode, so here are a few tips you could follow while inculcating this bold floral style.

Add a floral printed yellow wing chair to your living room for a fun twist. You can go for subtle-hued cushions. ( Urban Ladder )

Another way to make your room look bright is to add wall décor. This tea-inspired piece is perfect for chai lovers. ( Mora Taara )

If you don’t want to go all out, pick subtle floral coasters for your dining table or coffee table like this one. ( Indian Circus )

This floral printed arm chair can be pepped up with plain cushions and a rug. ( Chumbak )

This wooden owl-shaped serving plate, which can also be used as wall décor, will accentuate the plain walls of your room. ( Mora Taara )

