Get glowing skin this festive season with these quick DIY skin treatments

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:11 IST

In India the festive season is upon us, with Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan and Navroze having recently passed by, and Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam just around the corner. Given that the past five months have been spent at home, on account of the government mandated coronavirus lockdown, most of us are now unkempt, ungroomed and messy, and absolutely not festive-ready yet. Some have braved the coronavirus fear and are heading outside to make sure they look their best, but others are still too worried to head out just to avoid contracting the virus.

The lockdown restrictions may have eased, and it is now okay to head outside keep health and safety checks in place, but what about those who are still paranoid and skeptical on account of the pandemic? Well, worry not, these home remedies are perfect for those of you who aren’t ready to step out yet, but also don’t want to sacrifice your vanity.

Check out these DIY beauty treatments by Delhi based beautician, Geeta Singh and Mumbai-based celebrity make-up artist Bushra Madhiya, that won’t only help give your skin that flawless, smooth glow, but also some remedies to help you out with your hair and reverse all the damage from pollution, dryness and more. Read on:

DIY Face Scrub

All the dirt, oil and pollution that get jammed into our pores can be cleaned with the help of a good home made scrub, this should be the most essential part of one’s face-care regime.

“The most basic skin scrub can be made by making a paste of coffee and lemon. While lemon has natural astringent properties, coffee’s granular surface works as the natural scrubbing agent,” Geeta said to ANI, adding, “You should totally avoid scrubs for your skin if you have acne or breakouts because scrubs only worsen them.”

Coffee, loaded with Vitamin B-3, is also known for its skin brightening effect, in reducing the appearance of cellulite and the antioxidants in it have a calming effect.

ALSO READ | Alaya F’s home made coffee mask is perfect to get rid of dark circles, puffiness and more

DIY Hair Mask

Bushra swears by her two ingredient milk and honey hair mask for oil control and frizzy hair. The 28-year-old shares, “You can find these ingredients easily in your kitchen, you can add some cream along with the milk if you have thick hair. The mask helps lock in moisture in the hair, which is the most important thing for your hair.”

DIY Body Pack

Taking care of one’s face is important, but our body’s skin also requires special care. While coffee and lemon are good for the skin, there is much more that is needed for the whole body.

“The simple ingredients that can make an excellent body pack are gram flour, curd, lemon, and a pinch of turmeric. This helps in removing the dead skin cells from the body and gives you that instant glow,” Geeta told ANI.

The body pack can be applied half an hour ahead of one’s bathing schedule.

DIY Face Masks

There are several DIY face packs or masks depending on one’s skin type that can be made with simple home ingredients and can be stored in containers for later use.

“A good face mask for people with oily skin type can be made with aloe vera gel straight from the plant. Adding the gel to fuller’s earth and sandalwood powder makes a skin brightening and acne-treating face mask,” Geeta said.

People with dry skin needs exfoliation, and a good exfoliator from the kitchen is oatmeal.

“For people with dry skin, the best mask can be one with oatmeal, banana, and honey. Blend the three in a food processor and your skin is ready to get deep cleansed,” she added.

Sharing a pro-tip with ANI, the beautician said that one should use every skincare product down till the neck while using it on the face to avoid uneven exfoliation or uneven skin tones.

Bushra swears by a homemade turmeric, salt, honey and walnut oil (one can use any oil they like and is easily available to them) face mask to get rid of pigmentation, ace spots and to brighten your skin, “The salt will give it a scrub-like feel and help exfoliate your skin, and the oil helps in making sure the turmeric doesn’t stain your skin.” She advices to scrub your face with the thick mixture all over the face, and put the mask on for at least 10 minutes. The mask can be applied every once in two weeks, and more often depending on how much you need it.

Try these DIY beauty masks to make sure that the pandemic blues do not dampen the glow of your skin.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter