Harry Styles proves it’s a fashion era for men at Gucci show

American singer Harry Styles stole the limelight with his impeccable dressing style while walking the ramp at the Gucci’s Cruise 2020 show, which proved out to be a new fashion era for men’s fashion.

Dazzling at the event, which took place at Rome’s Capitolini Museums, were some of the industry’s A-listers, reports E-News.

Fixing his place in the fashion world, the ‘Only Angel’ singer grabbed eyeballs at the star-studded fete.

The former ‘One Direction’ member donned an all-white suit, statement-making jewellery pieces including flashy rings that spelt his initials, pink sheer sunglasses and a textured floral bag. Yasss, just to breaking gender norms!

What’s more in store? Similar to his 2019 Met Gala look, the 25-year-old star completed his look by painting his nails by nail artist, Jenny Longworth. He went with a pastel theme, as he sported Pepto pink and Tiffany blue polishes.

Styles’ colourful nails and ornate accessories got the stamp of approval from Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, who snapped an Instagram story of it.

The 25-year-old singer not only left the fans awestruck with his ensemble, but he performed alongside Stevie Nicks.

Videos captured by Styles’ fan accounts showed the two superstars performing the songs ‘Landslide and ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.’

This is not the first time the duo performed the iconic songs together. Back in March, Harry and Stevie lit up the room and performed these same songs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, which was also the night of the ‘Fleetwood Mac’ star’s induction.

First Published: May 30, 2019 14:02 IST