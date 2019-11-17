e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Here’s why Bella Hadid felt ‘powerful’ after walking ramp for Rihanna

Bella Hadid also opened up about mental health and struggling with depression amid her busy career.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:24 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Here’s why Bella Hadid felt ‘powerful’ after walking ramp for Rihanna.
Here’s why Bella Hadid felt ‘powerful’ after walking ramp for Rihanna.(Bella Hadid/Instagram)
         

Bella Hadid who recently walked the ramp for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show says she felt “more powerful” doing the show as compared to her previous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stints.

“Rihanna’s amazing. For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy,” Hadid said on Friday at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris, via WWD, reported E-Online.

“Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear,” added the 23-year-old model who has become a force in the fashion world, modelling for top designers and headlining major campaigns.

“I like being another character. I think at this point I don’t necessarily love being myself sometimes,” Hadid, who donned a golden lingerie ensemble for the show, said.

“Sometimes on the runway, you get either nervous or you forget how your legs move.”

 

Hadid also opened up about mental health and struggling with depression amid her busy career.

“For a while, I just didn’t want to talk about it, and I’ve gone through a lot in the past few years with my health,” Hadid said.

“I feel guilty for being able to live this incredible life, have the opportunities that I do, but somehow still be depressed. It doesn’t make sense.”

“I would cry every single morning, I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept. I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old,” she shared. “I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
At all-party meet, oppn points to economy and J-K; PM says ready to discuss
At all-party meet, oppn points to economy and J-K; PM says ready to discuss
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 review: One of the best smart 4K TVs under Rs 30,000
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 review: One of the best smart 4K TVs under Rs 30,000
Parent buys new baby monitor, spots an ‘eerie’ image. Twitter has thoughts
Parent buys new baby monitor, spots an ‘eerie’ image. Twitter has thoughts
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends