Supermodel Bella Hadid is almost unrecognisable in her new blond look

After slowly transitioning from dark hair to a subtle honey-blond colour over the summer, Bella Hadid decided to go all out and has gone totally blond.

The 22-year-old supermodel on Tuesday shared an Instagram story where she can be seen alongside her horse Leonardo. Her open blond hair makes her unrecognizable.

Both Bella and her model sister Gigi Hadid are natural blonds. After stepping into the world of fashion, Gigi stuck with her natural colour, while Bella decided to go darker, page six reported.

Isabella Khair Hadid, a popular American model, has been the face of various high-end brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Vogue, and Elle.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 10:50 IST