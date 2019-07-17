Supermodel Bella Hadid is almost unrecognisable in her new blond look

Washington D.C. [USA]After slowly transitioning from dark hair to a subtle honey-blond colour over the summer, Bella Hadid decided to go all out and has gone totally blond. View this post on Instagram First she’s sour , then she’s sweet 🍭 by @livincool in @michaelkors for @cfda A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jun 5, 2019 at 1:15pm PDT The 22-year-old supermodel on Tuesday shared an Instagram story where she can be seen alongside her horse Leonardo. Her open blond hair makes her unrecognizable. View this post on Instagram ✨🦋✨ A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jul 14, 2019 at 11:39am PDT Both Bella and her model sister Gigi Hadid are natural blonds. After stepping into the world of fashion, Gigi stuck with her natural colour, while Bella decided to go darker, page six reported. View this post on Instagram #ICMYI: Supermodel and actress, Bella Hadid walks the red carpet prior to the screening of Pain and Glory at #CannesFilmFestival. Her red gown is by ace designer Roberto Cavalli. 👗 Follow the link in the bio for the complete #fashion coverage of #Cannes2019. .📸 Reuters . . . . #CannesRedCarpet #Cannes #CannesFashion #BellaHadid A post shared by HT Lifestyle (@htlifeandstyle) on May 25, 2019 at 12:55am PDT Isabella Khair Hadid, a popular American model, has been the face of various high-end brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Vogue, and Elle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jun 5, 2019 at 11:37am PDT (This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter