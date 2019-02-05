I can make jeans, T-shirt look like couture: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan believes reinvention -- in her personal and professional life -- has driven her survival as a star in showbiz. She says she has the self-confidence to make even everyday fashion look like couture.

Kareena, in an interview to IANS here, said she finds her elder sister Karisma “more of a fashion icon” between the two, without a second thought.

“Most of the time you will see me in a jeans and a T-shirt. It’s besides the point that I can make jeans and a T-shirt also look like couture.”

“I know I have that... I can... It’s just that I don’t like dressing up,” she said, just ahead of a glamorous showstopper moment at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 on Sunday night.

From her maiden film Refugee, which saw in her in bare minimum make-up, to Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham -- in which he presented her as the uber stylish Pooja aka Poo -- Kareena has been fearless about trying different looks.

“It’s (the fearlessness is) a part of being successful... Actually I was trying to do different kind of stuff at a very early stage. In fact, I’d say I was very experimental when I was 19.

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan showcases the creation of fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil during Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 in Mumbai, on Feb 3, 2019. (Photo: IANS) (IANS)

“Refugee was a very experimental launch. It was not the typical glamorous girl. But again, I think there would have been no fun if there was no fear or excitement.”

“It is good to be a fearless actor, but it is good to have a little bit fear so that your performance level is always high,” added the actress.

Reinvention is something she takes seriously.

“If I can’t reinvent as a person, I cannot be a better actor. The reason I feel that I have been in this business through decades and still been here is only because of reinvention.

“To constantly reinvent as a human being is so important,” averred the actress, for whom marriage and motherhood have been life-changing.

“They have made me and my thoughts so much better than what they were, say 10 years ago. Just sometimes not doing so much work, cutting out on travelling, taking a break and not really being a part of the Bollywood herd. A lot of things in my life that I have chosen to do are a part of me reinventing,” she said.

The actress, who came up with Veere Di Wedding, a coming-of-age story on female bonding last year, said she is glad that subjects and scripts are being reinvented.

“Veere... was a revelation. We have always spoken about male friendships, but we had never seen what female bonding is like. So I think in a way it took it forward in terms of content,” Kareena said.

Steering the conversation to her upcoming film Good News, which is based on surrogacy, she said: “It’s a topic which not many people will touch upon, but of course it’s in a commercial space. It’s a lot more funny.

“But we have to keep those dynamics in mind. The idea is to keep entertaining your audience, but with more content-based films.”

She will also be a part of Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

“The entire ambience and setting will be so different. Besides that, I haven’t worked with Karan in many years... He has grown as a director from strength to strength and I am a very different actor today. So it will be very interesting.”

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 12:10 IST