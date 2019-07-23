Today in New Delhi, India
India Couture Week 2019: A promising partnership between fashion and retail

India’s premium retail destination DLF Emporio has tied up with FDCI India Couture Week as its luxury partner.

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Every edition of the India Couture Week sees Bollywood glamazons playing muse to the country’s leading designers lending gravitas to their creations on the runway.

India’s premium retail destination DLF Emporio has tied up with FDCI India Couture Week as its luxury partner. The partnership is a fitting tribute to India’s ever-evolving retail journey. DLF Emporio is a one-stop destination for Indian bridal couture and is home to significant designers. It is underlined by exclusivity, space and aesthetics, offering a unique shopping experience.

Talking about the tie up, FDCI president Sunil Sethi said, “Our synergies with our sponsors match as DLF Emporio is a destination for those who enjoy unabashed luxury. We are delighted with this association as ICW 2019’s larger-than-life showcasing with surrealist musings is synonymous with DLF Emporio’s dream-catching stores.”

Dinaz Madhukar, executive vice president, luxury, retail and hospitality said, “We are happy to have on boarded as the luxury partner for FDCI India Couture Week 2019. We are India’s finest and first-ever luxury retail space and FDCI is the country’s leading name in fashion; so we feel we are perfectly positioned to showcase our combined strengths. Given that six out of the ten designers, being showcased at the show, are housed at DLF Emporio, our association was but imminent. We hope to continue this association with FDCI president Sunil Sethi.” Talking about the association, Prashant Gaurav Gupta, centre head, DLF Emporio and The Chanakya said, “Haute Couture has always been a big market in India and we see it growing. ICW is the most celebrated couture showcase in India. We are resolute in associating with like-minded partners.”

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:21 IST

