India Couture Week 2019: A promising partnership between fashion and retail

India’s premium retail destination DLF Emporio has tied up with FDCI India Couture Week as its luxury partner. The partnership is a fitting tribute to India’s ever-evolving retail journey. DLF Emporio is a one-stop destination for Indian bridal couture and is home to significant designers. It is underlined by exclusivity, space and aesthetics, offering a unique shopping experience.

Talking about the tie up, FDCI president Sunil Sethi said, “Our synergies with our sponsors match as DLF Emporio is a destination for those who enjoy unabashed luxury. We are delighted with this association as ICW 2019’s larger-than-life showcasing with surrealist musings is synonymous with DLF Emporio’s dream-catching stores.”

Dinaz Madhukar, executive vice president, luxury, retail and hospitality said, “We are happy to have on boarded as the luxury partner for FDCI India Couture Week 2019. We are India’s finest and first-ever luxury retail space and FDCI is the country’s leading name in fashion; so we feel we are perfectly positioned to showcase our combined strengths. Given that six out of the ten designers, being showcased at the show, are housed at DLF Emporio, our association was but imminent. We hope to continue this association with FDCI president Sunil Sethi.” Talking about the association, Prashant Gaurav Gupta, centre head, DLF Emporio and The Chanakya said, “Haute Couture has always been a big market in India and we see it growing. ICW is the most celebrated couture showcase in India. We are resolute in associating with like-minded partners.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:21 IST