India Fashion Awards to honour unsung heroes

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:54 IST

Recognising the efforts of unsung heroes who have devoted a major part of their lives for the fashion fraternity and brought fame to the country, India Fashion Awards will be organised in the capital.

India Fashion Awards recognises creativity and innovation celebrating exceptional contribution of individuals whose imagination and creativity have broken new ground in fashion, the brands and businesses that have made a significant contribution to the fashion community in the past year in India and the amazing artists who curate the glamorous fashion shows.

Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards in Association with DLF Avenue curated by Talent Factory is all set to establish a benchmark with its debut edition on February 20, 2020.

Who’s who of fashion fraternity from Delhi and Mumbai will be present at the event. Some of them are Maneka Gandhi, Santosh Kumar Gangwar Union Minister, Kiran Chaudhury, Bollywood actors Chitrangada Singh, Sophie Choudhury, Rahul Dev, Cyrus Sahukar, fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Bal, Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna, Gaurav Gupta, Amit Aggarwal, supermodels Dipti Gujral, Candice Pinto, Sonalika Sahay, Lakshmi Rana, Sucheta James among others.

The brainchild of Sanjay Nigam, Founder Team Talent Factory said: “Fashion is the most influential form of non-verbal communication and this is where we find sync with India Fashion Awards 2020, where we are awarding and honouring the achievers in different fields of the fashion industry and especially the ones who work tirelessly behind the stage.”

He added: “IFA aims goodness in fashion fraternity and that’s where Rajnigandha Pearls comes into the picture as the brand associates itself with goodness and believes that goodness can only be measured through our good deeds and a kind demeanor.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed with a few modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter