Janhvi Kapoor takes Instagram back to the 1950s with her yesteryear fashion in brocade, polkas and blue netted saree

Janhvi Kapoor takes Instagram back to the 1950s with her yesteryear fashion in brocade, polkas and blue netted saree

Janhvi Kapoor’s striking resemblance with Sri Devi, as she glams up in sarees that reminds one of the yesteryear fashion, will instantly trigger your nostalgia for the late actor | Check pictures inside

Nov 10, 2020
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor takes Instagram back to the 1950s with her yesteryear fashion
Janhvi Kapoor takes Instagram back to the 1950s with her yesteryear fashion(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
         

Going retro on a fresh Monday evening, Gunjan Saxena star Janhvi Kapoor took the Internet by storm as she treated netizens with a flood of her dolled up pictures which took Instagram back to the 1950s. The diva’s striking resemblance with Sri Devi, as she glammed up in sarees that reminds one of the yesteryear fashion, instantly triggered fans nostalgia for the late actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a slew of pictures featuring her in brocades, polka dots and net ensembles. A few pictures featured Janhvi donning a brown and gold shaded brocade blouse teamed with a white saree tinted with a green hue and a golden border running across the hem.

Pulling back her mid-parted tresses in a messy braid hairstyle, Janhvi accessorised this look with a beautiful pearl necklace, a pair of drop pearl earrings and a gold ring. Wearing a luscious dab of crimson red lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks and mascara-laden eyelashes, Janhvi completed the look with a tiny black bindi.

In the following pictures, the actor is seen donning a full-sleeves round neck white blouse with blue polka dots teamed with a blue netted floral saree. For this look, Janhvi opted for minimalistic makeup with a nude lipstick, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes and rosy blush on cheeks.

Accessorising her look with a pair of simple pearl stud earrings, Janhvi left her wavy textured tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle as she struck dainty candids for the camera. She shared in the caption, “Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed (sic).”

 

Quick to respond, Sri Devi’s Mom co-star and Pakistani actor Sajal Aly commented, “Uffff you look sooo beautiful (sic)” and punctuated it with a heart emoji while Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty too dropped a heart and Dia Mirza gushed, “So lovely”sic.

Sajal Aly, Athiya Shetty and Dia Mirza’s comments on Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post
Sajal Aly, Athiya Shetty and Dia Mirza’s comments on Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post ( Instagram/janhvikapoor )

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has Dostana 2 and Takht lined up in her kitty.

