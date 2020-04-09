Jaya Bachchan 72nd Birthday: A look at her most iconic looks

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:54 IST

One of the most iconic actors of all times in Indian cinema, Jaya Bachchan turned 72 today. She gave us stellar performances in films like Guddi, Bawarchi, Mili, Parichay, Uphaar, Koshish, SIlsila, Sholay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke and in the second phase of her career that included films like Fiza, Kal Ho Na Ho, among other notable works but she was also a trendsetter in her own way when it came to the representation of the Indian woman on silver screen. Her simplicity and elegance that was projected in the many characters she embodied in all the films proved that one doesn’t have to pick up a glamorous role to get attention and create a legacy of outstanding cinematic brilliance.

The long tresses loosely tied into a plaid that went down to upto her knees, those classic wings that represented the powerful eyes of the eternal goddess, those simple nine yards that she wore and made it a household trend, the elegant pearls with floral printed chiffon sarees, or even the short dresses, frocks and the classic pantsuits she donned in films like Guddi among others are still very much alive in our memories. Her boho banjara look in Zanjeer also won many hearts. She surprised her fans with her Westernised looks in Jawani Diwani be it her hair-dos or her vintage shirts and trousers.

On her 72nd birthday, a throwback to her most iconic looks in Indian Cinema:

The classic saree looks still remains one of our most favourites of all times. Which one is yours?

