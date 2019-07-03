Keeping it classic: Play it right with stripes

With Bollywood fashionistas making a sartorial statement with stripes this summer, you know it is here to rule. From Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone donning co-ord pant suits, and Alia Bhatt in an ankle-length dress, here’s how you can ace the trend!

Keeping it classic

One can never go wrong with the classic combination of black and white. Here’s actor Katrina Kaif in a comfy-chic pinstripe pantsuit with her hair tied and big hoops to complement the look

Striped statement

With her current experimental style choices gaining the likes of the fashion frat, Deepika teamed her white and blue striped pant suit with a pair of bright orange stilettos to give a dash of pop hue.

Summery vibes

To keep your summer look easy-breezy, here’s some fashi-spiration from actor Rakul Preet who opted for a green shirt and shorts set in pastel hues.

Puff and plunge

Actor Alia Bhatt’s puffy sleeves, striking buckle belt and striped ankle-length dress in pink and red candy shades with a sleek hairdo is the look to make a trend statement.

Belled out and bold

Pairing stripes on stripes with a statement brooch is the way to steal actor Yami’s look which also can be the perfect way to dress up for a brunch outing with your girl gang!

Sequined stripes

Who said stripes are for casual outings? Actor Sonakshi Sinha slayed her glamorous look with a glittery pantsuit at a recent outing. The horizontal stripes breaks the monotony of vertical stripes and gives a great dimension.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 10:47 IST