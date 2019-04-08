Mango season:Celebrate the king of fruits in style

The colours of the mango, be it ripe or raw, have always caught the attention of the fashion industry. Be it bright yellow or the combination of light yellow and green, the colours have always found its way into our wardrobe. This summer, add the flavour of the mango to your outfit and check out what’s in store.

“The summer season is all about vivid bright colours, the colour of mango adds a twist to the whole ensemble making it a fashion statement. Also, yellow as a colour is a natural source of positive energy and the colour is also associated with happiness making this the perfect colour for this season. Adding this happy hue to the wardrobe will brighten up one’s summer attires,” says fashion designer Dolly J.

When you think about the fruit, childhood memories do get you nostalgic. Similarly, fashion designer duo Rishi and Soujit incorporate their memories and the many shades of the mango in their creations. “We have always been fascinated by the colours of the mango. The shades of bright yellow, green, lemon yellow and sage green should be a part of your outfit because food and culture gel well with fashion. So this mango season take inspiration from the king of fruits and try and add a few shades including canary yellow, bumblebee yellow and mango yellow to your wardrobe,” adds the designer duo.

We take a look at how the king of fruits has inspired not just designers but quite a few Bollywood celebrities, too.

Fruity Fun

Actor Kajol is an epitome of fun and frolic and the bright yellow ensemble complements her personality to the T. An ideal summer dress for the red carpet, the fluid silhouette and solid colour makes it a must-have for those who love all things bright and beautiful.

Gusto Green

Actor Kriti Sanon’s green joggers teamed with green blazer is casual and chic. You could add varied colour combinations in lighter shades for this look. While joggers give a sporty vibe, the blazer gives it a semi-formal look.

All That Glitz

Same colours but in different shades can make or break your outfit. Actor Bhumi Pednekar pulls off this sheer green top with so much confidence. She teamed it with a darker shade of metallic green giving it an edgy look. What makes this outfit click for a night out, is the extra bling the skirt brings to the party.

The Wardrobe

Outfits that look chic in the mango colours, yellow and green:

Pant suit: It could be either in a solid green or yellow. Try and not combine yellow and green together, unless you are Ranveer Singh.

Anarkali: The colours are a favourite and go with any Indian outfit. A yellow or green anarkali with contrast embroidery definitely suits any occasion.

Bikini: Soak in the summer sun, with a bright yellow or dark green bikini. You could break the monotony with contrast polka dots or floral prints.

Pleated skirts: Keep it long or short, a dark green skirt with pleats teamed with a white shirt or ganji makes for a fun and flirty summer outfit.

Jumpsuit: A favourite on a hot summer day, the jumpsuit in a mango yellow shade can never go wrong. Accessorise with a head scarf and you are summer ready.

