Manish Malhotra honoured for designing Mounted Police ceremonial uniform

Manish Malhotra honoured for designing Mounted Police ceremonial uniform

The uniform is a short sherwani which is hand embroidered with threadwork on chest and sleeves.

Jan 21, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the Red Carpet of Mumbai Police's festival Umang 2020 in Mumbai. (IANS)
         

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has received felicitation for his collection of ceremonial uniforms for the mounted horse police unit at Umang 2020, the annual Mumbai Police show.

The uniform is a short sherwani which is hand embroidered with threadwork on chest and sleeves. It has an elaborate shoulder epaulettes that makes it look royal, Malhotra told IANS while describing the ceremonial uniform.

 

It is paired with the traditional Maratha warrior pagdi with a gold dori wrapped around it and has traditional Indian breeches as a pair of bottoms. There’s a gold sash and a red velvet cummerband that all sums up to be a royal policemen look on the horse, he added.

Malhotra, 53, was honoured by the Commissioner of Police, Maharashtra.

“It feels like a full gratitude to be able to contribute in any way for the largest police departments in our country, Mumbai Police. We have designed the ceremonial uniforms of the horse mounted police and are honored to see the officers dressed in our uniforms,” he said.

The designer is also working on Karan Johar’s Mughal-era film “Takht” and completes 15 years of his fashion label in 2020.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

