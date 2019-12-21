Unapologetic style will rule 2020 fashion: Manish Malhotra

fashion-and-trends

India’s favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who completes a star-studded three decades in design next year, says the fashion rule for 2020 is people being unapologetically themselves.

“I see fabulous energy in younger designers, who don’t fear to be true to themselves. They wear what they want to, and style and mix it up. What is phenomenal that I have seen in the past few years, that people are not afraid of being themselves, and that’s a big trend that’s going to rule next year. I hope that’s a trend forever,” Malhotra, 53, told IANSlife.

The ace designer is currently working on Karan Johar’s Mughal-era film ‘Takht’, which he says is a challenge. As he also completes 15 years of his fashion label next year, Malhotra is gearing up for a busy year with celebrations and projects.

Malhotra will also start co-designing jewellery next year with Raniwala, a Jaipur-based jeweller founded in the 1800s.

Looking back at his career, he said: “I stand strong when it comes to identity, because my journey is very unique. It’s completely different from the entire fashion fraternity.”

“Having started as a costume designer, worked for years, I’m working with the fourth generation of actors in the movies right now. I went into mainstream fashion, and now I have large stores and catering to a world clientele. It’s a 24-year job, in what I wish was a 48-hour day. It’s sometimes crazy, stressful, but you really have to love your job like I do,” he added.

What makes for good couture design for Manish Malhotra?

“What makes for good couture design for me is a piece’s timelessness, intricacy, finish and luxuriousness of it, and innovation because couture is changing.”

For the Hyderabad chapter of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019, he will showcase his collection themed around “My Identity, My Pride”.

