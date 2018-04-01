Manish Malhotra: To work with actors across generations, from Rekhaji to Janhvi, is a blessing

From dressing 63-year-old style icon Rekha to styling 19-year-old Ananya Pandey in the same time frame— the fact that Manish Malhotra has managed to prove his credentials across generations of Bollywood is not lost on anyone. And, on the sidelines of his recent successful show in Singapore, which saw him put the indomitable Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside young gun Kartik Aaryan on the runway, we speak to Malhotra about being an unmatched force in the world of fashion and design. “Films are a part of me and I am proud to be the only designer to be now working so closely with the third generation of Bollywood — From Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey to Sara Ali Khan. Having this opportunity to work with actors across generations — from Rekhaji to Janhvii Kapoor — is a blessing,” says Malhotra.

And, one would think as he nears three decades of his career, he’d choose the luxury of taking it easy. But, that’s just not him. “I give 12 to 18 hours every day to my work. Something that I want to keep doing this year onwards as a designer and as a label is to keep evolving with different expressions of luxury and style and to add more dimensions to my work. And, next up is my Mijwan show on April 9,” says Malhotra, who is also a favourite of brides across the country.

“I have never been shy of my work being glamorous. And, that’s what the world of fashion is all about — of not shying away from individuality and individual belief. I seek and see beauty in everything, I like women to be confident in their skin, be themselves and choose to wear whatever they love!” For the design maven, the new year is an opportunity to take up a challenge. “The year 2018 is one for me to explore different avenues of expression and give my glamour narrative, new shades. The DNA of my work is Indian, with a dash of glamour, intermingled with global accents to give it that touch of modernism,” says the designer.

“From helping a bride to choose her dream outfit to [doing the same for] the bride’s mother, friend or even a walk-in client — I, personally, look into all orders. My work is my life,” he says. “All three fashion shows this year have been different experiences. It all started with HT India’s Most Stylish with the Gold collection... to now a different venue in Singapore,” he adds.

In Singapore, the designer recently showcased his Summer Couture collection, which featured intricate floral detailing, his take on summer pastels, and his signature tassels and play with plumes.

Tassels, feathers, 3D florals and all the hues of summer make up the summer collection.

There’s a lot to choose from for men, too.

“The reaction (to the show) has been absolutely spectacular. I thought Manish had outdone himself with his Gold Collection, but he has surprised me again!” said actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, after turning showstopper for her self-confessed “favourite”.

And Malhotra is in no mood to take a break. Despite being busy with work, his endeavour is to introduce freshness. “Clothes this year are getting bolder and sexier, and I am working on the construction, flow and cuts, while keeping in mind changing trends, body awareness and positivity. Also, my love for saris is undying. The idea is to innovate, so the young never give up on the beautiful garment.”

