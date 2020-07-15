e-paper
Masked fashionistas and distant models, D&G launches the Covid-era catwalk

Masked fashionistas and distant models, D&G launches the Covid-era catwalk

Part of Milan’s otherwise digital menswear fashion week, the show on Wednesday will be watched by a select group of guests wearing face masks as the models stride down the catwalk a cool metre apart.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:16 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Milan
FILE PHOTO: A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 23, 2020. (Representational)
No air-kissing, a safely-distanced front row and face masks are de rigueur - Dolce & Gabbana is rewriting the rules of high-end fashion engagement with one of the first physical shows of the COVID-19 era.

Part of Milan’s otherwise digital menswear fashion week, the show on Wednesday will be watched by a select group of guests wearing face masks as the models stride down the catwalk a cool metre apart.

It is being held on the university campus of the Humanitas research foundation, which is trying to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus - a project funded by Dolce & Gabbana.

“We want to give a positive message, a message of rebirth - it’s possible to start again, respecting safety measures,” said Giulia Piacentini, a spokeswoman for the brand.

Guests are seen at the end of the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection livestreamed show at the Four Seasons hotel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, July 15, 2020.
Together with another Italian brand, Etro, which is also holding a physical show with guests on Wednesday, Dolce & Gabbana’s will be the first real-world fashion event by a major luxury label since the easing of lockdown restrictions in much of Europe.

Photos: Masks and no air kissing at Covid-era catwalks in Milan

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced luxury houses to shut shops and idle manufacturing sites, brands cancelled events or opted for audience-free, digital-only formats, such as the Paris Haute Couture showcase earlier this month.

The French fashion world aims to return to physical shows in September.

A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection in a livestreamed show at the Four Seasons hotel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, July 15, 2020.
Wednesday’s Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2021 menswear show in Rozzano, south of Milan, will be attended by around 200 Italian and foreign guests including buyers, customers and media.

The usual front row of A-list foreign celebrities and large Chinese contingent of buyers, media and influencers will be kept away by coronavirus restrictions on travel.

Model Taylor Hill presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection in a livestreamed show at the Four Seasons hotel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, July 15, 2020.
Staff, models and guests have all received safety instructions and must respect social distancing rules. Masks will be compulsory backstage and for the audience, although Dolce & Gabbana have not disclosed whether the models will be wearing potentially trend-setting masks on the catwalk.

Piacentini said the show was aimed at supporting Humanitas’ COVID-19 research. The show’s sponsors have donated money to the project and guests will also be encouraged to contribute.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

