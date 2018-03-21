Men’s fashion: Here’s why colour blocking is the trend to follow this summer

After being wrapped in layers for the winters, it’s time to shed some of them and adapt to summer trends and colours. This is the season where an experiment with your clothes is a must. For the coming spring summer, here’s a trend that you can carry anywhere and everywhere - colour blocking.

Rohan Khattar, founder, Minizmo gives different ways to carry a colour block trend.

• Keep it casual: To bring in a change to your daily casual wear, sport a colour block shirt and pair it up with your linen pants or your everyday chinos. This new look will not make you look different, but will also add a style statement for your daily outings.

• Be a little formal: Setting a new trend to your formal wear is very important. Carry a colour-block shirt to your office; a white plain shirt with a stroke of blue matched with your blue pants can be an ice breaker too.

• Calls for a party: Try on different styles for your special dinner dates or a crazy party with friends. For a smart look, pair up your jeans or bottoms with dark coloured shirts. Pick up a black shirt, which has a splash of purple.

• Take it for travel: Having the best clothes for your travel is a must. Carry a colour-block striped shirt paired with your shorts to make a fashionable statement.

Colour blocking has always been a trend in the industry, but carrying it with everything is not possible. Keep the colour and patterns in mind while trying this trend. Always try to pair the right bottoms with your shirts, be it a casual shoe or oxfords.