Met Gala 2020 is officially cancelled, here’s all you need to know

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:58 IST

Roll up the red carpet, because there will be no Met Gala in 2020.

According to Page Six, following the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s mid-March decision to close its doors and postpone the glitzy ball “indefinitely” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Met announced on Tuesday that this year’s event has been called off entirely.

The Costume Institute’s About Time: Fashion and Duration exhibit, which would have set the theme for the 2020 fete, is still set to open on October 29 and run through February 7, 2021. The Costume Institute Gala now plans to reopen around mid-August, although all talks, tours, concerts and events have been cancelled through the end of the year.

On their official Instagram handle, Met Costume Institute posted a video of some of the pieces from the exhibition saying, “While we will miss celebrating “About Time: Fashion and Duration” on the First Monday in May, we invite you to experience the temporal twists and turns of fashion history and preview some of the looks in the exhibition. Click the link in bio to view the full video. // Dinner dress, Mrs. Arnold (American), ca. 1895; Brooklyn Museum Costume Collection at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Gift of the Brooklyn Museum, 2009; Gift of Sally Ingalls, 1932 (2009.300.643a, b). Ensemble, Comme des Garçons (Japanese, founded 1969), fall/winter 2004–5...”

A spokeswoman for the Met told WWD (Women’s Wear Daily) that the 2021 gala will be focused on next year’s Costume Institute exhibition, which has not yet been announced.

When it was initially announced that the Met Gala, considered the East Coast’s most fashionable evening, wouldn’t take place on the usual date, fans of fashion sprang into action, recreating iconic looks from past Met Galas at home.

Celebrities including Mindy Kaling, Adam Rippon and designer Vera Wang got in on the fun, too, while Katy Perry even shared a glimpse at the baby bump-accommodating look she’d planned to wear on the big night.

The virtual-edition of Met Gala took place on the first Monday of May at 6 PM (EST), and was live-streamed on Vogue’s YouTube channel. Viewers could take a peek into this year’s Costume Institute exhibition, titled About Time: Fashion and Duration. According to Anna Wintour during the Met Gala live stream the exhibition would include 120 looks dating back to 1870.

The fans now looking forward to the first Monday of May 2021 for the live edition to celebrate fashion.

