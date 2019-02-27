Mira Rajput looks totally chic in peek-a-boo white top, blue jeans in new pic with son Zain Kapoor

Mira Rajput has always pointed us towards inspiring outfits. But lately, Mira’s looks have been steadily focused on cool and casual pieces. And we’re equally enamoured. Wearing everything from bold statement pieces to minimalistic silhouettes, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, has a unique and captivating take on personal style. Sometimes, it just seems like she’s throwing out the rule book and having fun. Case in point: On Tuesday, Mira posted a new photo of her posing with her and Shahid’s almost six-month old son, Zain Kapoor, where she flaunted her distinct style. With her latest outfit, Mira has proven that a standout top can elevate even basic blue denim. Take a look:

Mira Rajput has made a string of glamorous appearances these past few weeks: From wearing grey co-ords on a night out to celebrate actor Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday to a wearing a black skirt and white shirt to a glam dinner date with husband, Shahid Kapoor. But in her latest photo, Mira showed just why a white top and blue jeans make for a cool, and definitely not boring, look. Mira paired her denim with a romantic textured white top, featuring intricate crochet detailing throughout. Mira Rajput’s blouse brought an easy, bohemian vibe to her casual jeans outfit. A similar breezy bell-sleeved crochet top would look great at an outdoor party or weekend brunch with friends and family. A great way to do crochet for the office? Tuck a blouse like Mira’s into high-waisted denim, or trousers, then add a blazer and wedge heels.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 10:58 IST